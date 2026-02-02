Rams Owner Issues Statement After Final Decision on Sean McVay, Les Snead’s Contract Amid Playoff Exit

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday that they have signed General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay to new multi-year contract extensions. Entering their 10th season together, the pair remains one of the NFL’s winningest active leadership teams, keeping stability at the heart of the franchise.

“As we enter their 10th season together, it is only fitting to reflect on the tremendous success Sean and Les have brought to this franchise, and the indelible impact they have made on Los Angeles and the NFL. They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of. Their collaboration embodies the We Then Me ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come,” NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter recently shared a statement of Rams owner E. Stanley Kroenke on X.

