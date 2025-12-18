Puka Nacua Releases First Statement After Rams WR’s Alleged Antisemitic TD Celebration

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has issued an apology after a video of him discussing a potential touchdown celebration sparked a backlash online. Today, he has apologised to his fans through his Instagram account, writing,

“When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions, as I don’t stand for any form of racism, bigotry, or hate of another group of people,” Puka Nacua said.

The incident occurred during a recent social media livestream featuring Adin Ross, a popular Jewish personality. During the stream, Ross suggested that Nacua celebrate a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks by rubbing his hands together. While seemingly simple, this gesture is frequently used in antisemitic tropes to portray Jewish people as greedy or manipulative.