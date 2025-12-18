brand-logo
Puka Nacua Releases First Statement After Rams WR's Alleged Antisemitic TD Celebration

Aaindri Thakuri

Dec 18, 2025

Puka Nacua Releases First Statement After Rams WR's Alleged Antisemitic TD Celebration

Imago

Imago

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has issued an apology after a video of him discussing a potential touchdown celebration sparked a backlash online. Today, he has apologised to his fans through his Instagram account, writing,

“When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration. At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions, as I don’t stand for any form of racism, bigotry, or hate of another group of people,” Puka Nacua said.

The incident occurred during a recent social media livestream featuring Adin Ross, a popular Jewish personality. During the stream, Ross suggested that Nacua celebrate a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks by rubbing his hands together. While seemingly simple, this gesture is frequently used in antisemitic tropes to portray Jewish people as greedy or manipulative.

