Puka Nacua’s Attorney Blasts ‘Meritless’ Accusation After Woman Drops Protective Order Request

Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua just got a bit of breathing room in his ongoing legal battle. The woman who accused the Pro Bowl wide receiver of biting her has officially dropped her request for a temporary restraining order. According to her legal team, they have decided to withdraw the request to focus solely on the civil lawsuit, which remains active and is moving forward.

While the lawsuit isn’t going away, Puka Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, isn’t staying quiet either. He views the dropped restraining order as proof that the accusations are meritless. McCathern didn’t mince words when reacting to the news, framing the entire situation as a clear grab for money rather than a search for justice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The TRO was withdrawn because it was completely meritless—just like the lawsuit.” Levi McCathern said. “They continue to make up stories, trying to turn this minor episode into big dollars. In the end, they are going to be paying Puka and not the other way around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Does Rams Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: C CB DE DT FB G ILB OLB P PK QB RB S T TE WR View Tony’s Picks

Going back to the day of the incident, it all traces back to an alleged encounter on December 31, 2025, following a group hangout in Century City. The accuser claimed that Puka Nacua used antisemitic slurs and bit her hard enough to break the skin. However, Nacua’s camp tells a very different story. They’ve characterized the night as simple horseplay and have been adamant that the bite was minor, leaving nothing more than a temporary mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, says the woman’s claims are part of a shakedown attempt … with the woman demanding millions from his client. McCathern has also said there was some horseplay on the night in question, including a minor bite, which he says resulted in nothing more than a temporary mark. McCathern denies his client ever made an antisemitic comment,” TMZ reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A key piece of evidence in the mix is a video published by TMZ. The footage reportedly shows the woman dancing in front of a passed-out Nacua shortly after the alleged bite happened.

Puka Nacua’s team will likely lean on this video to argue that if she had actually been attacked or insulted, she wouldn’t have stayed to dance around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the record-breaking receiver still has to face his accuser in civil court, but having the restraining order off the table is a clear, if small, victory for his side. But with the offseason underway and teams looking out for draft picks, the current situation isn’t very ideal for Puka.

Puka Nacua’s naivety might cost him a 170 million contract

Ever since Puka Nacua showed up in 2023, he’s been a nightmare for every defense he faces. Usually, a player this good is a “no-brainer” for a massive contract, but his recent behavior is making the front office really nervous about his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure is on because of what happened with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He and Puka came into the league at the same time and were the top two rookies in their class. Smith-Njigba just signed a huge deal for $168.6 million, and Puka should be next in line for that kind of money.

The big difference is that while Smith-Njigba stays quiet and does his job, Puka has become a magnet for drama and controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just two years, Puka went from being the league’s favorite underdog to a player people are calling volatile.

He’s been caught filming his teammates behind their backs and going on livestreams with controversial internet personalities to bash the referees. Even after the team tried to talk to him about it, he went right back to social media to complain again. He’s even started taking shots at his own fans, complaining that Rams home games feel like they are played in front of rival crowds.

Things got even messier during Super Bowl weekend. He was spotted looking pretty rough at a bar and was seen posting weird attacks on other NFL teams online. While he hasn’t done anything illegal, he just can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is happening right as he enters the final year of his contract, and it’s making the Rams wonder how much they should actually pay him. Before all this drama started, everyone assumed Puka would become one of the highest-paid players in football, maybe even making more than $40 million a year. Now, that’s not such a sure thing. The main question is how much the player is really willing to risk.