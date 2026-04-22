Puka Nacua’s Rehab Stint Took a Hit After Lawsuit Against the Rams WR

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the first phase of their offseason program this week. Wide receiver Puka Nacua, who has been in rehab amid an ongoing controversy after he was accused of biting a woman on the shoulder and making an anti-Semitic remark, has now returned to team activities. At the same time, TMZ reports that Nacua was served with a lawsuit from his accuser during his stay at a rehab facility.

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According to documents obtained by TMZ, three separate process servers visited Nacua’s holistic care facility in Malibu earlier this month. The first arrived around 2:50 PM on April 6. But an administrator declined to confirm whether Nacua was present, citing HIPAA restrictions.

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The following day, around noon, another server attempted service. However, they were told by a staff member that documents could not be served at the facility. On a third attempt, after speaking with a nurse identified as Jane Doe, a substitute service was ultimately completed on Nacua’s behalf.

These developments came days after a woman identified as Madison Atiabi filed a lawsuit in late March. She reportedly accused Nacua of gender violence, a–ault and battery, and negligence.

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The accuser claimed that she had “suffered actual damages, including physical injury, pain and suffering, medical expenses, and severe emotional distress,” during the New Year’s Eve with Nacua. As TMZ reported, the woman stated that Nacua drunkenly bit her and said an anti-semitic comment earlier in the night.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 10: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua 12 runs with the ball after a reception during the NFC Wildcard playoff game against the Carolina Panthers on January 10, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Rams at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260110129

Nacua has disputed the claims, stating that the biting incident was meant to be playful, and has indicated that he intends to respond with legal action. His attorney also clarified that Nacua had entered rehab before the lawsuit was filed. In a statement to the California Post, attorney Levi McCathern said:

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“He was in (rehab) a substantial period of time before any of these allegations broke… and he’s scheduled to be there for a longer while.” McCathern added that the purpose of the rehab stay was not directly tied to the lawsuit, but an attempt “to improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life.”

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Considering Nacua’s stay in rehab, the restraining order sought by his accuser has also been dismissed by the court. As per an exclusive report from the California Post:

“The restraining order request that was filed against Puka Nacua by the woman who accused the Rams star of biting her earlier this year was formally dismissed on Tuesday morning.”

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The situation comes at a critical point in Nacua’s career. The receiver is approaching his first major contract negotiations following a breakout season. Despite the off-field developments, however, the Rams have confirmed that he is expected to participate fully in the offseason program.

What does Sean McVay have to say about Puka Nacua?

Puka Nacua entered the offseason after finishing the 2025 season on a high note. In 16 appearances, he recorded 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, all career highs. The offseason, however, has taken a different turn.

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Instead of focusing solely on a potential contract extension, Nacua has been dealing with off-field controversy. During pre-draft media availability, head coach Sean McVay addressed his receiver’s situation. He noted that Nacua is doing well and will be a full participant in the offseason program.

“He’s be a full participant. It’s great to be bale to see him. He looks great. He’s doing really well,” McVay said.

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When asked about any conversations with Nacua regarding the situation, McVay chose not to go into details. Instead, he emphasized the nature of their relationship.

“I’ll keep those between us,” McVay added, “but he and I have a great relationship. I feel really good about the direction that we’re going.”

The Rams had a strong season but fell short in the NFC Championship against the Seattle Seahawks. With Matthew Stafford nearing the later stage of his career, the focus now shifts to another Super Bowl push. How Nacua factors into that plan, especially amid the ongoing situation, remains something to watch.