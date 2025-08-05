Rams Make Hilarious Request After Brenda Song Visits Camp With Her Husband

There is something different at Rams camp this summer. Something besides the usual optimism of a team trying to make a third straight playoff push. It is not the big arm of Matthew Stafford or the rush from off the edge by Jared Verse. It is the atmosphere. Light, loose, a little flashy. At times, it feels less like an NFL practice and more like a set where the football is real, but the backdrop could pass for a Hollywood premiere. Because it’s not only Danny Trejo, LeBron James, Bryan Cranston, and Alyssa Milano, who are the fans of the LA Rams, it’s also someone from the Disney world.

Yes! That team’s voltage was carried to an even higher level this time as actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song paid an unexpected visit to the complex. The pair, around the globe famous for their early years in films and TV, did not so much fade into the background. They became the focus of the Rams’ social scene for a day. The Rams’ Instagram account was not about to miss out, responding to Brenda Song’s Instagram dump as they commented, “Need the first pic as a cardboard cutout asap.” Why not? After all, Song posed standing back-to-back with towering Jared Verse. The post started trending immediately, with hundreds of comments from the fans, and highlighting the team’s enthusiasm to own in entirety its Los Angeles backdrop.

The post itself featured a lighthearted Brenda Song saying, ”I’m still so overwhelmed that this happened, I can’t even think of a caption. Haha. How is this my life?!? Thank you so much @rams for having us. I didn’t think I could love this team more, but I do! 💙💛” Of the highlight photos? Culkin on the field looking like a Home Alone time capsule. The immediate cause of locker room teasing about booby traps and Kevin McCallister barking defensive calls. Rams players couldn’t even resist.

Jared Verse and Byron Young, normally easygoing, admitted to being “lowkey starstruck” by the encounter. For as dedicated a team as the Rams appear to be, these sideline encounters were not distractions. They’re worth it. Los Angeles has weathered consecutive seasons of injury, roster churn, and salary-cap shenanigans and managed somehow to win 10-7 each year in 2023 and 2024. Much of it is the result of the culture that Sean McVay has built: tough-minded, arrogant, but enjoyable as well.

Culkin and Song’s presence only added to that image, reminding the world everywhere that in L.A., football and fame don’t have to be separate worlds.

Brenda Song’s appearance tells Rams is a city in touch with its culture!

If there’s one team that understands it in balancing gridiron grit with Hollywood glamour, it’s the Rams. Since they returned to Los Angeles in 2016, the franchise has gone out of its way to become a part of the city’s DNA beyond being successful. They did so by appearing in the same cultural venues Angelenos claim as their own. Before Brenda Song and her husband’s appearance, the training camp in itself had had Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar as its visitors in past.

Culkin and Song join that list now, not as visitors, but as representative figures of how the team has yet to be heard by every upcoming generation. The Rams’ media have been intentional in turning these visits into shareable moments. The “we’re part of the culture” branding doesn’t feel forced when it’s backed by genuine interactions like the one that unfolded recently. More remarkably, however, is that the fans are taking the purchase. They’re not only embracing the L.A. glamour; they’re making it real.

Celebrities like Magic Johnson, Kevin Hart, Taran Killam, Ty Burrell, Rebel Wilson, Jessica Alba, Ellie Kemper, Bryan Cranston, YG, Jamie Foxx, Terry Crews (who once played for the team), Daniel Dae Kim, and more are definitely passionate fans of the team. In fact, Wilson, back in 2022, wasn’t just another Rams fan; she was repping the team as an official ambassador. She partnered with the Rams during their NFL Draft events, and the deal came with some pretty sweet perks, like exclusive access to suites and all the Rams gear you could imagine.

Since then, she became a regular face at home games. At the start of that season, the players even signed a helmet just for her. And when the Rams made it to the Super Bowl, she joked about how valuable that helmet might be, then quickly made it clear she’d never sell it. For her, it wasn’t about the money. It was about the pride. She was just genuinely thrilled and full of love for the team, giving a big congrats to everyone in the Rams family for absolutely crushing it that year.

This kind of organic fanfare becomes even more valuable in a city where everyone scrabbles for notice. With Lakers, Dodgers, USC football, and a constant ticker-tape of celebrity news, relevance takes more than touchdowns. The Rams know that and they’re doubling down on the recipe. The 2025 season will be telling. With a healthy Stafford, a speedy wide corps led by Puka Nacua, and a defense led by speed and youth in the personas of Verse and Kobie Turner, the roster seems ready to roll. Not that victories are irrelevant here, but they are the sole ones. Engagement, visibility, and identity are equally important to maintain the team in the running. Culkin and Song’s appearance and how the Rams responded to it kept things exciting and live.