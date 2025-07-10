Rams’ Nate Landman Drops Major Relationship Update With Wife While Expressing Gratitude to Lord

Nate Landman and Brynna DeLuzio never required spotlights to shine. Way before NFL stadium echoes or sun-kissed Malibu promises, they were simply two University of Colorado workhorses between the weight room and lectures. He pored over linebacking angles; she mapped out volleyball rotations. Their calendars were identical, filled with lifts, labs, and late-night film sessions. So it only seemed logical when their paths continued to cross. But this time, they took their relationship one step further.

Landman shared the adorable message on his Instagram handle, a carousel with the caption, ”06.27.25 ✨ The Party. Best day ever!!”. The longtime girlfriend and linebacker wed on June 27, 2025, surrounded by friends and family. ”Thank you, Lord, for your grace and mercy throughout our relationship”. Landman’s special mention of this explains how truly grateful he is.

The images are paired well with the caption’s warmth. In one picture, Nate and Brynna are standing on a ridge during golden hour, Brynna dressed in a perfect wedding gown and Nate complimenting her in a Black tuxedo, hugged up against an ombre sky. The other photo is a close-up: Brynna giggling, Nate’s hand on her shoulder. And then hand-in-hand on a dance floor. The pictures also capture the beautiful venue. It truly reflected grace and elegance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brynnalandman Expand Post

By the early months of 2025, they had decided to elevate the relationship to the next level. Nate took Brynna out on a date on January 3 to the Atlanta Botanical Garden, something Brynna would subsequently share on Instagram as “Thank you Jesus I can’t wait for forever with you”. The proposal was greeted with a flood of congratulations from teammates, friends, and supporters league-wide across the NFL, with some former Falcons players registering publicly.

There has been a steady succession of religiosity throughout their relationship. Brynna has quoted scripture in this post as well. Such as, “Where we feared loss, the lord was unfolding His perfect plan”. This truly shows the couple’s spiritual belief. While they spent most of their time out of the public eye, the couple’s occasional post gives glimpses into an unassuming strength-based relationship of shared purpose.

On the field, Landman’s religiosity takes the form of doggedness. Undrafted in 2022, he went from special-teams work to a starting defender in two years. The line from last season, 110 tackles, 2 sacks, and three forced fumbles, assisted Atlanta in finishing top-ten against the run. The Rams view him as a rangy, high-IQ complement to Ernest Jones, and Landman came into OTAs with trademark motor even after the wedding controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A Faith-Guided Journey From Colorado to California for Nate Landman

Mutual adversity, not mutual filters, is why their union seems bulletproof. Each knows pressure as most people know their morning coffee. Landman went on as an undrafted free agent in 2022, bottom shelf, special-teams gunner, no guarantees. Brynna, however, led Colorado volleyball through brutal Pac-12 gauntlets, playing for All-Conference recognition by placing 5,000-pound expectations upon her shoulders each autumn. When Nate ultimately breaks into the Falcons’ starting lineup in 2024. Their cheer-section vernacular is the same: high-fives, water bottles, notebooks that overflow with game notes.

Now a Los Angeles native after signing a March 2025 one-year Rams deal with Landman, the linebacker will fight for an important spot in Raheem Morris’ evolving defensive scheme. Assisted by the Atlanta Falcons with a good 2024 season with 110 tackles and seven tackles for a loss, Landman heads into the new season with some momentum and some experience. Though football will always be his number one passion, the religion and morals he has in common with Brynna are sure to steer him on and off the field.

Now the newlyweds are acclimating to California living in the same harmonized cadence. Nate’s days begin in Thousand Oaks, dissecting gap-fits alongside Ernest Jones. Dinner debriefs resemble veteran coaches exchanging scouting reports: She inquires about his zone-drops; he inquires about her shoulder mobility after a dozen jump-sets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Friends attribute that’s why the Malibu ceremony felt so light. All the vows, all the verses, had been tested and weighed months earlier during tuxedo fittings. They’d already gotten good at distance when Nate played Sundays in Atlanta and Brynna coached tournaments three states over. They’d honed patience by training‑table diets and postseason disappointments. The wedding was just the scoreboard coming on after a final whistle they’d been seeking together for eight years.

The 2025 season will challenge that playbook all over again. New defense and new city, but Nate and Brynna arrive with experience. They’ve watched each other’s tape for almost a decade. They know when the other requires a pep talk or a timeout.