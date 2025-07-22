Rams News: Kyren Williams Pushed to Clean Up Minor Issues While Hoping for Bigger Contract

Last season, Kyren Williams evolved from benchwarmer to breakout star, posting 1,144 rushing yards and 12 scores in just 12 games. But at Rams camp this offseason, he’s not coasting on the laurels of success. Instead, he’s under examination. Sean McVay and his staff are not handing out gold stars; they’re testing Williams. Because while the former Notre Dame tailback has proved that he can be the one, the Rams want to see more than just splash plays before they start cutting big checks.

Blitz pickup. Ball safety. Timing and vision on the zone scheme. These aren’t glaring flaws in Williams’ skill set, but under a system led by McVay where precision is paramount, small errors add up. And with Williams in search of a long-term contract extension, the Rams are telling him: he still has checks to sign. “I would be overjoyed if [an agreement] were to get finalized so I can provide for my family,” Williams stated recently to LA Times. “I always have faith in God. I know eventually it’s going to occur.”That’s good faith. But in L.A., faith is followed by deliverance.

The coaching staff is not questioning Williams’ work ethic or ceiling. They’re challenging him to prove to them that he can be a legitimate, contemporary three-down back. That means being assignment-correct in pass protection, making frequent reads behind his line, and keeping the football safe when it counts most. Doug McKain of Locked On Rams also shared the sentiment, commenting that while “there’s mutual interest in getting a deal done,” the Rams would prefer to see the finer points of Williams’ game come into greater focus before committing to contract. It includes improving blitz pickups and hitting more cutback lanes to help sustain drives.

Williams led the NFL in per-rush yards among qualifying rushers and all running backs with over 100 carries in explosive run percentage. Yet occasionally, especially on third down or late in the fourth quarter, breakdowns in pass protection or deliberation behind the line cost the Rams momentum. Those particulars are suddenly a front-burner concern. ”He’s very important,” McVay recently told a reporter when asked about Williams’ extension talks. He added quickly, “We’ll see if we can get something done.”

That aside tells it all. It reflects the Rams‘ admiration for Williams’ output as well as the level to which they want him to operate. This isn’t about whether Williams can run well with the ball. It’s about whether he can take on the whole burden of being the offense’s engine. One that keeps a veteran quarterback alive, keeps the playbook open, and establishes rhythm when all is at stake.

Now, the Rams are counting on responsibility. They are attempting to reform Williams on the little things in hopes that it will pay off even more down the road. And with Kyren, the pressure is that of risk versus reward. If he ditches those loose edges, not only is he paying himself a check. He’s positioning himself as the franchise’s future in the backfield.

Rams require Williams to hit the next level

As Williams bulldozes through camp with a chip on his shoulder, the bigger picture for the Rams offense can’t be ignored. They need him. Not for highlight runs or touchdowns but as a stabilizing force on Matthew Stafford, who’s entering his 16th season with retirement clouds looming. Stafford, now 37, has managed to deal with nagging injuries the last few seasons while still dropping dimes downfield. But shaky protection makes it tough for him to handle 40 dropbacks per game. If the Rams are going to make another playoff push, they need Stafford upright, and that starts with a good ground attack.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, while Williams impressed, the run game as a whole wasn’t always in sync. When it was rolling, it provided holes for Sean McVay’s play-action-heavy offense. But when Williams was off or not playing, the Rams were prone to being vanilla and one-dimensional. The offense stalled. And Stafford was placed in harm’s way. That’s why the Rams are not just evaluating Williams as a rusher. They’re counting on him to be a complete back. A man who can block for blitzers, replace missing men on short-yardage plays, and pound out yards when the game is dragging. Without that degree of reliability, the Rams would be leaving their quarterback vulnerable to undue abuse.

The supporting cast for Stafford looks promising. Puka Nacua being back on the field will be a big plus. But all of that will be less effective if opposing defenses don’t respect the run. Williams’ development can unlock balance. If he is strong at running, blocking, and situational awareness, the Rams offense is less predictable and far more efficient. It allows McVay to call for bootlegs, misdirection, and screen passes without revealing intentions. And it buys Stafford a half-second or so to read the field without having pressure in his face.

Which is why the “minor” flaws are important. Not just for Kyren’s contract goals, but for the entire offense strategy. He’s not merely a running back any longer. He’s a wheel in a bigger machine that needs every cog functioning properly to keep up with a deeply competitive NFC.