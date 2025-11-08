Rams Quietly Declare Puka Nacua’s Week 10 Status Amid Chest Injury

There is good news for the Los Angeles Rams fans, alot of people’s favourite player Puka Nacua is officially cleared to play this Sunday in the massive NFC West showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Rams coach Sean McVay had initially stated on Wednesday that he expected Nacua to gear up for his game on Sunday, but now an ESPN Senior NFL Insider has put out the official word on X:

“ After leaving last week’s game due to a chest injury, Rams WR Puka Nacua is off the injury report and set to play Sunday’s NFC West showdown at the San Francisco 49ers.”

Despite McVay’s initial optimism, Nacua was only a limited participant in practice on Wednesday as a precaution. However, that status quickly changed. He participated fully on Thursday and Friday, which is why he has been struck from the IR list heading into the weekend.

The Rams’ WR suffered a chest injury in his last game during the third quarter on a 3-yard run. He had to go to the locker room to be evaluated after a tackle by Saints linebacker Demario Davis, but he showed his toughness by returning to the field early in the fourth quarter. Before the injury, he was delivering a dominant game, recording seven receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Not having Puka Nacua would be a huge weakness for the Rams‘ offense. Looking into his stats in the current season, he has been an absolute force for the team. The numbers he has incurred in seven games are quite impressive. He leads the team with 61 receptions on a league-leading 73 targets for 711 yards and has three receiving touchdowns. So, having their wide receiver fully healthy on the field is fulfilling for the team.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford will look to avenge their week 4 loss to the 49ers

The Rams are charging into their next matchup with the San Francisco 49ers with a lot of momentum, especially after their tough 26-23 overtime loss to San Francisco back in Week 4. That defeat, where the 49ers stuffed Kyren Williams on the 1-yard line in the final seconds, is surely still fresh in the players’ minds.

But then this time, the team has been working on making some changes. The biggest change is the defense. They’ve become an absolute force, shutting down three straight opponents. This defensive surge is exactly the kind of momentum a team needs to feel like they can truly go the distance and win it all. The players making up the team’s defense include Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an elite level. He has a career staggering stat of 61,956 passing yards and 398 passing touchdowns (both 9th all-time), with 5,358 completions (8th all-time). Stafford will be guiding the Rams to an impressive 6-2 record through the first nine weeks of the 2025 season. At 37, Stafford is showing zero signs of slowing down, completing 67.2% of his passes for 2,147 yards and a league-leading 21 touchdowns.

Stafford, in combination with head coach Sean McVay, is drawing up schemes for star receivers like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. This offense is built to win shootouts.