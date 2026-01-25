Who Is the Halftime Performer at Rams vs. Seahawks NFC Championship Game? Salary, Net Worth & More About Tucker Wetmore

Lumen Field has officially announced that Washington native Tucker Wetmore will headline the halftime show for this Sunday’s NFC Championship clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. The game is scheduled for January 25 at 3:30 PM PT in Seattle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wetmore, a rising country star from Kalama, Washington, skyrocketed to fame in 2025 following his breakout debut album, What Not To. While TikTok fans will already be familiar with his viral hits, his upcoming performance promises to be a high-energy highlight for every football fan in the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will perform the NFC championship show at Rams vs. Seahawks?

Washington native Tucker Wetmore is set to make a major homecoming this weekend. The rising country music star will take the field at Lumen Field on Sunday to perform the halftime show for the NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.

Tucker Wetmore’s path to the stage wasn’t exactly a straight line; it started on a football field. Long before he was topping country charts, he was a wide receiver for the Montana Tech Orediggers. He had every intention of going pro until a brutal leg injury during his freshman spring practice changed everything.

It’s the kind of heartbreak that could break anyone, but instead of dwelling on what could have been, he headed back home to Washington and picked up a guitar. That pivot eventually led him to Nashville, where he traded his cleats for a music career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move clearly paid off. He’s gone from a college athlete to a massive breakout star with hits like “Wine into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missing You” all over the radio. His debut album, What Not To, really leans into that “modern country with a classic soul” vibe, largely because he’s writing from a place of real-life experience.

A lot of that raw honesty comes from a pretty complicated home life. His parents, Sia and Robert, divorced when he was 10, and his father left shortly after. He hasn’t shied away from talking about that strain and how it’s shaped him as a songwriter. Through all the ups and downs, from the injury to the industry, his mom, Sia, has been his rock and his biggest cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tucker Wetmore’s musical background and career

In just a few short years, 25-year-old Tucker Wetmore has exploded onto the country music scene, becoming one of the industry’s most exciting new faces. His rise has been nothing short of historic, already reaching a massive milestone of over one billion streams.

Originally from the small town of Kalama, Washington, Tucker’s musical journey began at a young age behind a piano. He grew up in a home filled with a wide variety of sounds, including rock, reggae, and country, all of which helped shape his unique style. Everything changed when he wrote his very first song; that spark of creativity inspired him to move to Nashville in 2020 to turn his passion into a career.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Washington’s Tucker Wetmore become a rising country music star?

Tucker Wetmore made a massive entrance into country music with his platinum hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin’ You,” the latter of which hit No. 1 and broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024. He quickly built a loyal following through his social media handles.

He built on that momentum in 2025 with his first album, What Not To, which earned praise for its relatable stories and soulful songs. After gaining experience on tour with superstars like Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, Wetmore spent a summer on the road with Thomas Rhett.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has since proven his star power by selling out his own headline tours across the United States, the UK, and Europe. Getting to perform during the weekend’s halftime is also one way for him to make his music reach the audience.

Tucker Wetmore net worth & earnings

As of early 2026, Tucker Wetmore’s net worth has likely grown significantly beyond the early estimates of $500,000 to $1 million, with current projections placing it closer to the $1.5 million to $3 million range. This surge is driven by a series of high-revenue milestones, including his debut album What Not To (2025), which became the biggest country debut by a new artist that year and peaked at #15 on the Billboard 200. His financial standing is further bolstered by more than 1.4 billion global streams and multiple RIAA certifications, including a 2x Platinum plaque for his #1 hit “Wind Up Missin’ You.” These streaming figures alone generate millions in gross royalties, while his 2026 “The Brunette World Tour”—which features sold-out dates across the U.S., Europe, and Australia—serves as a massive “liquid” income source through nightly booking fees and high-volume merchandise sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond direct music sales, Wetmore’s earnings are diversified through a major-label partnership with UMG Nashville and lucrative sync licensing deals, such as his contributions to the Twisters movie soundtrack. His social media presence also acts as a powerful revenue multiplier; with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram, his songs frequently go viral as background tracks, earning him additional “short-form video” royalties every time they are used.

Surely the value will be much higher than the one stated above.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does performing at a halftime game impact artists?

Performing at the halftime show is widely considered the most prestigious gig in music, yet surprisingly, the headliners don’t receive a traditional paycheck. Instead of a salary, the performance acts as a massive global marketing partnership. Because the game attracts over 100 million live viewers, the sheer level of publicity is far more valuable than a standard performance fee.

The artist isn’t looking for a paycheck at the end of the night; they’re playing for the legacy. Getting that halftime slot is basically the ultimate “you’ve made it” moment in pop culture. The real money starts rolling in the second the game ends. Between the massive spike in streaming and the inevitable sold-out stadium tours that follow, that 13-minute set turns into a lifelong goldmine. They aren’t working for free; they’re trading one night of work for a permanent seat at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker Wetmore’s social media handles

Fans can keep up with Tucker Wetmore across all major platforms to catch his latest music and behind-the-scenes videos. For daily updates and content, he is most active on Instagram and TikTok under the handle @tuckerwetmore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tuck (@tuckerwetmore) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

If you prefer using other networks, you can also find him on Facebook as @tuckwetmore or follow his latest thoughts and news on X (formerly Twitter) at @TuckerWetmore.

As Tucker Wetmore prepares to take the field at Lumen Field this Sunday, his performance represents more than just a halftime show; it is a full-circle moment for a Washington native who once dreamed of football stardom.

From the gridiron at Montana Tech to the top of the country music charts, Wetmore’s journey is a testament to resilience and the power of a “Plan B” that became a historic career.