Sean McVay Issues Official Statement on Matthew Stafford’s Injury as Kyren Williams Reacts to $33M Nod

Not so long ago, Rams fans were bracing when Matthew Stafford departed practice with apparent distress, his back stiffened, as did the team’s hopes. It wasn’t the first time the veteran quarterback’s durability was an issue, but in an urgency-filled and expectation-laden training camp, even creeping signs of distress tend to ripple. As the season opener approaches, any update on Stafford’s status has been newsworthy.

Following Monday’s meeting, head coach Sean McVay provided a tranquil but measured update. “He feels good. We’ve been able to kind of increase some things behind the scenes,” McVay stated, regarding Stafford’s back rehab. “He’s in good spirits. … We do have a good plan in place that we feel good about. He’s progressing in the right direction.” Though McVay stopped short of offering a return timeline, the tone suggests the Rams are less panicked than they were a week ago.

Meanwhile, third-year breakout running back Kyren Williams had a moment of his own. “I’ll never forget this day,” he said, reacting to his new three-year, $33 million contract extension.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Stafford’s return is the top priority for the Rams’ offensive aspirations. Williams’ contract news offers a welcome shot in the arm. Williams’ dual-threat ability will be the key to relieving pressure off Stafford whenever he is fully ready. Meanwhile, the team’s quarterback is on the mend, the running back is grinning, and Sean McVay is doing what he does best: juggling both with an eye on the long game.