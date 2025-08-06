brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Sean McVay Issues Official Statement on Matthew Stafford’s Injury as Kyren Williams Reacts to $33M Nod

BySamridhi

Aug 5, 2025 | 8:32 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Not so long ago, Rams fans were bracing when Matthew Stafford departed practice with apparent distress, his back stiffened, as did the team’s hopes. It wasn’t the first time the veteran quarterback’s durability was an issue, but in an urgency-filled and expectation-laden training camp, even creeping signs of distress tend to ripple. As the season opener approaches, any update on Stafford’s status has been newsworthy.

Following Monday’s meeting, head coach Sean McVay provided a tranquil but measured update. “He feels good. We’ve been able to kind of increase some things behind the scenes,” McVay stated, regarding Stafford’s back rehab. “He’s in good spirits. … We do have a good plan in place that we feel good about. He’s progressing in the right direction.” Though McVay stopped short of offering a return timeline, the tone suggests the Rams are less panicked than they were a week ago.

Meanwhile, third-year breakout running back Kyren Williams had a moment of his own. “I’ll never forget this day,” he said, reacting to his new three-year, $33 million contract extension.

AD

Stafford’s return is the top priority for the Rams’ offensive aspirations. Williams’ contract news offers a welcome shot in the arm. Williams’ dual-threat ability will be the key to relieving pressure off Stafford whenever he is fully ready. Meanwhile, the team’s quarterback is on the mend, the running back is grinning, and Sean McVay is doing what he does best: juggling both with an eye on the long game.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Stafford's recovery and Williams' new deal propel the Rams to a Super Bowl run?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved