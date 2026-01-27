Tom Brady’s Glaring Blunders From Rams-Seahawks Broadcast Exposed by Sports Media Veteran

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady latest stint highlights his major flaws in his new role.

Tom Brady ensured to entertain the broadcast booth.

Brady's former team is heading to the Super Bowl LX.

Despite being the Fox network’s lead analyst for almost two years, there’s still room for improvement for NFL legend Tom Brady. His flaws were exposed by a sports media veteran following Brady’s latest stint at the Rams-Seahawks NFC Championship game.

Jimmy Traina, a media veteran, shared that Tom Brady hasn’t perfected the role of a sports broadcaster. Traina highlighted that during key moments of the NFC Championship, Brady and play-by-play partner Kevin Burkhardt missed several opportunities to discuss critical game management.

“We got zero discussion about all of this from Burkhardt and Brady. None. Zilch. Brady just completely passed on any strategy talk, and it was glaring. Traina wrote in his analysis report.

At the same time, Traina also pointed out some positives. Tom Brady brilliantly highlighted a minute detail, explaining how Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba uses his ‘shoulder plane’ to keep defenders guessing.

Brady highlighting some key strategies was particularly noticeable because they are exactly the kind of scenarios that Greg Olsen, the man Brady replaced, used to break down with ease. While Brady has made significant strides from Year 1 to Year 2, his path to becoming an elite broadcaster depends on his ability to embrace these important details that fans want to hear.

There were opportunities, as when the Rams scored a touchdown late in the third quarter with just 2 minutes and 6 seconds left, there was no mention of whether they should go for a two-point conversion to make it a three-point game. This silence continued into the fourth quarter when the Rams faced a fourth-down decision where a field goal could have changed the entire win probability.

According to the veteran, Brady still needs to balance his deep knowledge of player mechanics with a sharper focus on the high-stakes strategy that defines modern NFL coaching. Despite the flaws in his broadcasting, he did showcase a much more relaxed personality that kept him and the people inside the broadcast booth entertained.

Tom Brady showcased his singing skills during the Seahawks vs Rams game

During the 2026 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady provided a memorable moment in the broadcast booth that had nothing to do with his football IQ. As the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams battled for a spot in the Super Bowl, Brady decided loosen up a bit during his final playoff broadcast of the season.

It was evident that Brady was becoming more comfortable in his role at FOX as the seven-time champion surprised viewers by breaking out into a rendition of Olivia Newton-John’s classic hit, “Physical.”

The musical interlude came at a pivotal moment in the game’s momentum. After a tight first half that saw Seattle leading 10-6, both teams traded touchdowns just before the break. The Seahawks then took control early in the second half following a disastrous muffed punt by the Rams, which set up a touchdown pass to Seattle’s Jake Bobo.

Inspired by the intense, hard-hitting nature of the NFC West rivalry, Brady assessed the ‘physicality’ of the game by singing the famous lyrics in a monotone voice.

While Brady’s analysis is usually met with universal praise, his singing voice received a more divided reaction. Some fans on social media loved seeing his lighter, more playful side, while others couldn’t help but joke about his “off-key” and “off-rhythm” performance.

Regardless of his vocal talents, the game itself delivered plenty of drama as Seattle held on for a 31-27 victory to advance to the Super Bowl. With the win, the Seahawks are now set for a historic showdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Scheduled for February 8, 2026, the game serves as a highly anticipated rematch of their classic 2015 meeting. Both teams will be practicing in the state of California ahead of the Super Bowl game at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara.

It also adds a fascinating layer to Brady’s broadcasting career, as he watches his former team secure a spot on the game’s biggest stage just after finishing his own playoff duties for the year.