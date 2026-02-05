Ravens News: Derrick Henry Publicly Names Lamar Jackson’s $96M Dream WR With a Message to Front Office

Essentials Inside The Story Derrick Henry publicly backed a potential trade for the Eagles star, urging him to join the Baltimore Ravens.

Any team trying to trade for Brown would need significant assets.

The Eagles may listen to trade offers for the $96 million WR.

The Baltimore Ravens could seriously use some additional outside production for star quarterback Lamar Jackson beyond Zay Flowers, who was their only 1,000-yard receiver last season. To help fill that gap, Derrick Henry is making every effort to recruit his former teammate for the team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We would gladly love to have him…[Lamar] would love A.J….A.J. is a dog,” Henry said on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Wednesday. “I played with A.J. in Tennessee, so you know. I like playing with guys who have dog mentalities, so we would love A.J. Come on over, please, A.J.; come to Baltimore, and let’s go get this ring. You got one in Philly. Come to Baltimore. He and Zay (Flowers), that’d be crazy, and then (Rashod) Bateman, Mark (Andrews), and we have to get (Isaiah) Likely back. We cooking.”

Apparently, Henry and Brown played together for three seasons at Tennessee from 2019 to 2021. Both of them helped the Titans make it to the playoffs all three seasons before Brown was traded to the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his stint with the Birds, he earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named a second-team All-Pro three times. He capped it off by winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024.

The Ravens would be more than open to welcoming such a set of capabilities to line up alongside Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. And if the front office can pull that off while also bringing in Isaiah Likely to pair with Mark Andrews, Henry believes they’d have a truly dangerous offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, all the teams eyeing a trade for Brown should be ready to dig deep. A.J. Brown is firmly among the league’s elite wide receivers, and his contract reflects that status pretty well.

He signed a three-year, $96 million extension with the Birds ahead of the 2024 season, which has him under contract through 2029.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As for what it would take to pry him away, it wouldn’t come affordable on the player side either. The Eagles would likely demand one of the receivers Henry mentioned. It’s either Zay Flowers or Rashod Bateman, and probably a draft pick on top of that to get a deal materialized.

As for the Ravens, they are looking for a fresh start after the season they’ve had. Their year ended in heartbreak when rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a last-second field goal against the Steelers, a loss that ultimately led to the firing of longtime coach John Harbaugh.

Now, under new head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, things are expected to be better. Having a veteran leader like Henry lobby for a talent like Brown shows just how aggressive the Ravens might be to surround Lamar Jackson with elite weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite another 1,000-yard season, Brown’s future in Philly feels uncertain due to a rocky finish. His 2025 campaign ended with several dropped passes and a visible sideline argument with head coach Nick Sirianni during their playoff loss.

While his talent is undeniable, these frustrations have fueled the idea that a change of scenery might be best for both the player and the team. If the Eagles decide to listen to offers, Baltimore seems like a destination at the top of the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

High chances for the Philadelphia Eagles to move on from A.J. Brown

After winning it all in early 2025, the Eagles struggled to keep that momentum going this past season. Although they made it back to the playoffs, their journey ended early with a tough 23–19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. Now, the team is back at the drawing board, and things could get even more complicated with a potential star departure.

There are growing rumors that star wide receiver A.J. Brown might ask for a trade this offseason. NFL insiders, including Zach Berman of The Athletic, suggest that while the Eagles would likely receive strong trade offers, losing him would be a major blow.

“My guess is Brown will seek a trade, and the Eagles will find strong compensation. I don’t think this is a good scenario for the Eagles, and it would behoove them to try to remedy this situation and convince Brown that Philadelphia is the best place for him to play football. The Eagles badly need Brown, and Brown is on the trajectory to be one of the iconic players in franchise history. He’s on record stating he wants to be the best receiver in the NFL, and the Eagles have not done enough to facilitate that for him,” Berman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To do this, they will need to show him that their offense and quarterback, Jalen Hurts, can still play at the elite level they showed in 2022 and 2023. While the situation is tense, history shows that teams can often mend relationships with high-profile players before they actually leave.

When asked about the rumors, General Manager Howie Roseman didn’t shut the idea down completely. Instead of a firm “no,” he simply praised Brown’s talent, noting how difficult it is to find great players in the NFL.

Whether Brown stays to become a franchise legend or moves on to a new team will be the biggest story of the Eagles’ offseason.