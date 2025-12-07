Dre’Mont Jones Gets Real on John Harbaugh’s ‘Crazy’ Decision After Throwing Shade at Former Coaches

The Week 14 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens might get most of the headlines, but Dre’Mont Jones has forged a narrative on his own. The newly minted pass rusher delivered one of the most revealing interviews of the season for the Ravens, with full honesty, insight, and a few well-placed shots at his former teams.

Asked on The lounge, what separates Baltimore from his previous stops, Jones didn’t mince words. He began with Baltimore’s relentless attention to detail, something he felt was lacking with his former coaching staffs.

“The details we place within the defense and how much we walk through and how much we go over the same thing a bunch of different times, just so everybody understand it is not kind of like brushed over,” he said.

He gave a detailed, candid breakdown of the differences between the Ravens’ operation and his experiences at the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans, even calling one John Harbaugh practice tradition “crazy,” though he meant it as praise.

Jones was traded to Baltimore from Tennessee in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick that could escalate to a fourth. Since coming into the building, Jones said, Harbaugh’s approach has stood out.

Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Zach Orr run a system predicated on clarity, repetition, and accountability. For a pass-rusher relying so heavily on timing, that precision is the difference between disruption and production.

From there, Jones moved to the biggest culture difference: player input.

“The willingness to really be receptive to the players and what we believe and what we think could possibly work, and if we have any problems, they have no problem throwing it out,” he added.

That has been in marked contrast to Denver, where players have often bristled against the coaching philosophies, and to Tennessee, where the transition from Mike Vrabel to Brian Callahan has been criticized as too rigid.

And then, of course, there was the viral moment: Jones’ reaction to Harbaugh’s unusual warm-ups.

“We don’t even stretch as a team, which is really different. That was crazy for me, but for some reason it feels better,” he said. Instead of having players stand in line waiting to execute traditional full-team stretching, the Ravens allow them to work through their warm-ups in small groups.

It’s a long-standing Harbaugh belief, one that fosters communication and chemistry. Those are what Jones described as just a couple of things, but that suggests the list is decidedly longer.

A week after flashing some against the Jets in Week 12, Jones struggled in the Ravens’ 32–14 loss to Cincinnati, logging zero pressures and posting a 35.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. But Baltimore still thinks he’s a great fit for their system.

A season-defining showdown between John’s Ravens & Steelers

The Ravens and Steelers enter Sunday at 6–6, with the division hanging in the balance.

“Do we like our record? No. But, do we have everything in front of us? Yes. So, I think it’s time to show it, cornerback,” Marlon Humphrey said.

Lamar Jackson, who was a full participant on Friday, will again be the centerpiece and should play. Derrick Henry needs just 69 yards to reach 1,000 for the seventh time in his career. But Baltimore’s offensive line has to hold up.

The answer could be in Baltimore’s pressure schematics. Aaron Rodgers, playing with a fractured wrist, will avoid contact at all costs. Baltimore’s rotating front, led by Travis Jones, needs to win early downs to force uncomfortable situations.