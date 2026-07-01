“Incredibly Saddened”: Prayers Pour In From Ravens, Cardinals & More as Calais Campbell Mourns Passing of Mother

“My mom, man, she’s my rock. Making it to the NFL was as much about her as it was about me,” Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell wrote in a 2017 essay for The Players’ Tribune. At the time, Campbell had just left the Arizona Cardinals to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week, however, Campbell and his family suffered a heartbreaking loss after his mother, Nateal Campbell, passed away. Soon after, all three of Campbell’s former and current NFL teams paid their tributes.

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“We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of Calais Campbell’s mother,” the Ravens wrote in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences and full support to Calais and his family during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy while they grieve from this heartbreaking loss.”

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Nateal Campbell was 71 when she died. The police were called for a welfare check at a home in Atlanta. Upon arriving, however, the authorities found Nateal unresponsive at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene. NFL insider Ian Rapoport later shared an official statement from Calais Campbell’s family.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” the statement read. “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

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Later, it was reported that Calais Campbell’s brother, Ciarre Campbell, had been accused of taking Nateal’s life, as he was found in possession of a knife. The authorities booked him into the Fulton County jail, with an initial court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning. Calais’ brother has been booked on the charges, including aggravated assault and murder.

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Since then, the Cardinals and the Jaguars have also released their respective statements, extending support to Campbell and his family.

“At this time of unfathomable tragedy, our hearts are with Calais Campbell and his family,” the Cardinals wrote on X. “We hope they find strength and comfort in the love, prayers, and support that surround them now and in the days ahead.”

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The Jaguars, meanwhile, added, “Our hearts are with Calais Campbell and his family ❤️.”

The devastating news surfaced less than a couple of months after Calais Campbell returned to Baltimore on a one-year, $5.5 million deal, as the 39-year-old veteran is set to start his 19th NFL season.