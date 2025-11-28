John Harbaugh Explains Critical Ravens Decision Before Assigning Blame for Loss

The box score showed a 32-14 loss, but for the Baltimore Ravens, the frustration ran much deeper than just numbers. It stemmed from a critical decision that head coach John Harbaugh had to answer for. He took to the media and revealed behind-the-scenes reasoning for a major strategic decision, but it ultimately backfired.

The Ravens, with their typically run-heavy and physically imposing identity, surprisingly strayed from the ground game. Postgame, Harbaugh copped to this being, in fact, a decision not to run the ball as much. Baltimore pivoted early toward an aggressive approach that unraveled under pressure. It put more on the shoulders of Lamar Jackson and the passing attack, which struggled badly as the game continued.

”When you turn the ball over as much as we did tonight, that’s the story of the game,” Harbaugh said after the loss. ”We just can’t do it. We can’t do it if you want to win football games.”

They opted to hit big plays rather than lean on Derrick Henry and a rushing unit showing early success. In its place, the Ravens coughed up four fumbles, with two coming from Jackson and an interception that derailed every attempt to build momentum.

Contributing to the turnovers were seven penalties that undermined the offense, including one costly pass, an interference flag that set up a Bengals touchdown, and extended Cincinnati’s 19–7 third-quarter advantage. Baltimore’s normally explosive quarterback completed 17 of 32 passes for 246 yards but frequently looked rushed and uncomfortable.

”I’ve just got to be consistent,” Jackson said. “Two fumbles and an interception. Can’t have them.”

While the Ravens unraveled, Joe Burrow delivered a poised second-half performance as he threw touchdown passes to Tanner Hudson and Andrei Iosivas to help Cincinnati pull away. Baltimore’s five turnovers repeatedly handed opportunities to the Bengals, who didn’t dominate statistically but punished every mistake.

The loss dropped the Ravens to 6–6 and knocked them out of a first-place tie in the AFC North. However, injuries played a vital role in this as well.

Triple injury blow for John Harbaugh’s Ravens

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh confirmed a troubling trio of updates: Nate Wiggins, Chandler Martin, and Justice Hill were out in the game.

The star corner Wiggins limped out with a foot injury and was ruled out at the beginning of the second half. The setback came as he was piecing together another strong performance, including two pass breakups and tight coverage on Ja’Marr Chase that forced a field goal.

Wiggins leads the team with three interceptions and has been one of the league’s most reliable young defenders, making his absence so damaging. Harbaugh later clarified the injury isn’t expected to be long-term, though his status for next week remains uncertain.

Chandler Martin had suffered a “significant” knee injury, which could mean an extended absence. Justice Hill’s neck disc issue clouds the depth in the Ravens’ backfield as they enter a critical stretch of divisional games.

Adding to the already troubled side, they also lost corner Chidobe Awuzie to concussion protocol, but Awuzie returned in the third quarter.

With Pittsburgh up next, Baltimore needs answers fast. Harbaugh’s admission about the critical offensive decision, combined with a turnover-heavy collapse and a damaging triple injury blow, leaves the Ravens facing a tightening playoff picture and a long list of problems to solve.