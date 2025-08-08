John Harbaugh Throws Ravens Offense Under the Bus & Clears Feelings on Cooper Rush

In the Ravens‘ playoff defeat to the Buffalo Bills in January 2025, John Harbaugh’s sideline body language told the tale before the final whistle. The defense had fought, but the offense struggled at the worst moment, undone by a trio of uncharacteristic blunders in a 27-25 Divisional Round loss. That annoyance, subdued in postgame interviews, has carried over through the offseason, manifesting in small ways as training camp has progressed.

Only months after that playoff meltdown in Buffalo, the Ravens’ passing game now appears lacking in answers. In a preseason scrimmage, Harbaugh wasn’t shy about expressing his disappointment when his offense mustered just 59 passing yards. “Is there a record for low… how many passing errors do we have? 59? …Why don’t you have that number? Yes, we’d like to go for greater than 59 yards, I assure you,” Harbaugh said during press conference, his voice half-jesting and half-serious. The message was clear: for an offense that’s full of hype in 2025, excuses are thin.

What made the moment more acute was the way it cut against Harbaugh’s typical training camp demeanor. He’s normally measured, content to defend his offense against early criticism. But not this year. The frustration burst through. Maybe it’s because the window no longer feels as wide. Lamar Jackson’s best years are valuable, and though the Ravens doubled down on loading him up with playmakers. The product in live reps is beginning to look uncomfortably familiar. The 59-yard preseason display did not just highlight inefficiency, it questioned the unit’s preparation. When a head coach resorts to sarcasm regarding statistical negatives, it is not for humor’s sake, it’s a signal shot.

And let there be no doubt, Harbaugh’s criticism found its way into the locker room. Receivers understand the quarterback room will be picked apart. The offensive line understands that protection begets production. The coaches understand that the play-calling cadence has not yet clicked. For the Ravens, these are not problems that cannot be solved, but the room for error in a deep AFC is paper-thin. Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Buffalo aren’t standing pat while the Ravens sort themselves out.

So what can be expected next? Harbaugh’s history suggests he won’t let August missteps dictate September form. The coming joint practices and preseason games will likely feature more aggressive passing concepts, even if it risks turnovers. He’s already hinted at being “more intentional” in scripting Lamar Jackson’s early reps, seeking momentum before the regular-season opener. That shift could also bring roster consequences. Harbaugh has shown before he’ll shuffle depth charts if execution doesn’t match the plan.

Harbaugh clears the air on Cooper Rush

While Harbaugh’s offense-sheet criticism made headlines, his response to backup quarterback Cooper Rush was of a different temperament. Pressed about whether Rush resembled the offseason addition Baltimore had envisioned, Harbaugh jumped at the chance. “Yeah, yeah, Cooper played well. He was in there, he had a nice drive, he had the pass, and then we had the punt return, and he’s out basically. So I feel good about Cooper.”

That vote of confidence counts. Rush wasn’t signed to take Lamar Jackson’s job, but to provide Baltimore with stability in case of an emergency. In Dallas, he established a reputation as a steady, effective fill-in skills Harbaugh obviously appreciates. Preseason snaps don’t necessarily demonstrate a veteran’s command, but Harbaugh’s praise indicates faith in Rush’s preparedness.

In the grand scheme, Harbaugh’s management of the Cooper Rush issue addresses roster philosophy. Third-string QBs in Baltimore are not stopgaps, they’re safety nets that need to be plug-and-play effective. Harbaugh’s language suggests that, if the offense struggles again, Rush might get significant playing time in preseason games to get acclimated with the second-string receivers. That work can be important in a long season with sure-to-occur injuries.

It also adjusts Baltimore’s quarterback depth chart approach. Harbaugh spoke of Devin, another backup contender, as a “competitor” who “fought in there” even though the night hadn’t gone his way. The difference in tone between his Cooper Rush comments and the rest of his criticism of the offense was extreme. Rush was reinforced, while the entire unit received a wake-up call.

Harbaugh’s press conference accomplished two things simultaneously: it got his starting offense fired up and continued to fortify confidence in the Rush. In a grind-it-out AFC where every advantage counts, that two-for is what may set the tone for the way the Ravens play September football and the ruthless months ahead. It was like a public warning that the offense from QB1 to QB2 is being watched. For a championship-minded team, that microscope only tightens up from here.