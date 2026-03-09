Ravens Make $30M Decision For Lamar Jackson After Isaiah Likely Makes NY Giants Move

Essentials Inside The Story Ravens bring back a player from the Jets on a three-year deal

Guard returns after starting all games in past two seasons

Isaiah Likely exits Baltimore for $40M NFC East deal, reuniting with John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens just sent a clear $30 million message: protecting Lamar Jackson is the top priority. They have brought back their former guard on a three-year, $30 million deal, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: The #Ravens are signing OL John Simpson to a 3-year, $30M deal. A big-time OL returns to Baltimore in a deal done by Kyle Strongin of @RangeSportsRMP.” Rapoport tweeted on his X account.

Simpson previously anchored the Ravens‘ line during their 2023 campaign before a productive stint with the New York Jets. He now returns to Baltimore through the 2028 season to provide immediate stability to the interior.

This signing shows the Ravens are making the “trenches” a top priority after a rocky 2025 season. By bringing back a tough, reliable blocker who hasn’t missed a start in three years, the team is focused on two things: keeping Lamar Jackson safe and making sure Derrick Henry has plenty of room to run.

Simpson already knows the Ravens’ playbook inside and out, having been a starter for the 2023 team that made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

John Simpson’s return comes with a fair bit of intrigue. When he last left Baltimore in 2023, the guard carried a modest 56.5 PFF grade, but his first season with the New York Jets saw a sharp rise to an impressive 77.3. However, that momentum didn’t last long. His grade dipped back to 56.9 the following year. With such fluctuating performances, it will be interesting to see which version of Simpson the Ravens end up getting this time around.

Beyond his play on the field, Simpson will be a veteran leader in the locker room. His experience would be especially important for Emery Jones Jr., the team’s third-round pick from 2025.

In his 48 snaps last year, Jones didn’t allow a single sack and drew one penalty. He’ll be expected to earn a starting guard spot by 2026. Having a pro like Simpson nearby allows the player to grow at his own pace. This setup helps ensure the Ravens’ offensive line remains one of the strongest in the AFC North.

As the Ravens strengthen one part of the roster, they are also dealing with the changes that come with free agency. Even as familiar faces like John Simpson return, other key players are moving on to new teams.

Isaiah Likely reunited with his former coach at the New York Giants

Before the Ravens brought back their former guard, they may have considered a contract extension for Isaiah Likely, but that never turned into action. Those plans were derailed before the 2025 season even began when a broken foot in training camp sidelined the young star.

Between the injury and a subsequent drop in production, the Ravens’ front office shifted its focus. Instead of committing to Likely, Baltimore chose to stick with their veteran leader, Mark Andrews, signing him to a three-year, $39.3 million extension in December 2025.

This turn of events officially pushed Likely onto the open market for the first time this March. Despite his recent setbacks, he entered free agency as an in-demand talent, and he didn’t have to wait long for a payday that surpassed the deal Andrews just signed.

The New York Giants have made a big move to upgrade their offense by signing tight end Isaiah Likely to a three-year deal worth $40 million. According to reports from Monday afternoon, the contract includes extra incentives that could bring the total value up to $47.5 million. This makes Likely among the highest-paid players at his position as he leaves the Baltimore Ravens for a fresh start in New York.

Likely is well-known for his ability to gain extra yards after catching the ball and has scored 15 touchdowns since entering the league in 2022, the second-most of any Ravens player in that time. The move to the Giants reunites Likely with his former coach, John Harbaugh, who recently took over as the Giants’ head coach.

He now joins a young and talented group of players, including fellow tight end Theo Johnson and star wide receiver Malik Nabers. The team expects Likely to have an immediate connection with their new young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, who has a mobile playing style similar to Likely’s former teammate, Lamar Jackson.

Likely’s arrival signals a new era for the Giants as they look to build a high-powered passing attack.