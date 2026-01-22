Lamar Jackson & Locker Room Take Strong Stance In John Harbaugh Replacement as Ravens Hit Back at Fired HC – Report

After 18 years and a Super Bowl title, the Ravens moved on from head coach John Harbaugh. However, Harbaugh didn’t have to wait long for a new job as the New York Giants poached him immediately after. For the Ravens, however, the journey has not been very smooth, but they are moving quickly to find a fresh lead for their offense.

According to Dianna Russini, Lamar and the Ravens‘ receivers are fully on board with bringing in Kliff Kingsbury to lead the offense. “I know for a fact that Lamar Jackson and those receivers would like Kliff Kingsbury to run their offense. They have shown support. They’ve been vocal about it. Lamar Jackson’s part of these [interviews],” Kevin Oestreicher, a podcaster of the Locked on Ravens Podcast, posted on his Instagram account.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti made it clear that star quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a massive say in who leads the team next. Kingsbury, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, has already interviewed for both the head coaching and offensive coordinator positions in the Ravens. Jackson has reportedly been vocal during this process, making it known that he wants Kingsbury to run the offense.

A major update in this search occurred on Wednesday when Jesse Minter, the Chargers’ defensive coordinator and a top candidate for the job, met with the Ravens for an in-person interview. Meanwhile, Anthony Weaver remains a strong contender; if he is selected as the Ravens’ next head coach, there is a growing expectation that Kliff Kingsbury could join the staff as offensive coordinator.



Even though Harbaugh has moved on to New York, tensions are rising between the two teams. Harbaugh has been very vocal about wanting to bring in some of his old colleagues. He has begun evaluating the existing roster of coaches in New York to see if there is anyone worth keeping from the Giants’ staff. He is officially scheduled to begin his full staff-building process this week. However, the Ravens are holding firm and have been hesitant to release certain staff members until they finalize their own head coaching hire.

Steve Bisciotti sets expectations from new HC

After 18 years together, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti recently shared the emotional details behind his decision to move on from head coach John Harbaugh.

“Following a comprehensive evaluation of the season and the overall direction of our organization, I decided to make a change at head coach. … This was an incredibly difficult decision, given the tremendous 18 years we have spent together and the profound respect I have for John as a coach and, more importantly, as a great man of integrity,” Bisciotti said.

The decision was largely driven by a clear downward trend in the team’s performance over the last few seasons. Under Harbaugh’s leadership, the Ravens slipped from reaching the AFC Championship in 2023 to a second-round exit in 2024, and finally missed the playoffs altogether in 2025.

While Bisciotti acknowledged that the struggle was a collective failure, he noted that the team seemed to be “trending backward” in a league where winning is difficult. He ultimately felt he could no longer ignore the need for a fresh perspective to lead the organization forward, irrespective of the deep bond the owner and the coach share.

The Ravens have been intentionally taking a slow and methodical approach in looking out for the team’s next HC. The organization is prioritizing finding a leader who can deliver in high-pressure playoff situations and build a defense that protects leads.

They are also looking for a coach with a specific vision to maximize the talent of star players like Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, and Derrick Henry. Which might seem like a direct hit to the fired head coach. The team remains confident in their thorough process, recalling how they made an unconventional but successful choice when they first hired Harbaugh in 2008.

Although some potential candidates that the team interviewed initially have already been hired by other teams, “these would not have been the hires that the Ravens would have made anyway,” as per reports by Adam Schefter. The Ravens are not worried, believing their ideal hire is still out there.

They are focused on gathering as much information as possible and waiting for a candidate who can truly convince them and lead the team to the Super Bowl in the next season.