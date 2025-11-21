Lamar Jackson Sends Clear Message to Offense After Tyler Loop Saved Ravens’ Blushes

The Baltimore Ravens may have beaten the Browns 23–16, but Lamar Jackson brings a major issue to light. According to the Ravens’ quarterback, the win didn’t cover up the offense’s real issues. Jackson was blunt about the problems he saw in Week 11 and sent a clear message to his team before they face the NY Jets this weekend.

”I can’t call it, all I know is we just need to work better, work a little harder, ” Jackson said while addressing their red zone struggles. “We do a great job driving the ball down the field and get in the red zone as well. But we need to find a way to put points on the board by touchdowns and not just letting [Tyler] Loop kick the field goals all the time.”

Lamar was very firm on his stance. The Ravens can’t keep relying on a rookie to bail them out every time. Baltimore reached scoring range several times against Cleveland but repeatedly failed to capitalize on it. Jackson had zero passing touchdowns, he was sacked five times, and he threw two interceptions.

“I’m going to talk to my offensive line about that,” Jackson also added.

It’s no coincidence that it came on the heels of a difficult outing in which Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett took down Jackson four times all by himself. The Ravens haven’t shown they can block consistently, and their quarterback is clearly being punished for it.

The Ravens’ rookie kicker, Tyler Loop, saved their blushes” in part because Baltimore’s offense simply didn’t do its job last week. Loop hit all three of his field-goal attempts from 25, 24, and 44 yards and converted both extra points. He accounted for 11 of Baltimore’s 23 points, single-handedly preventing an embarrassing loss to a Browns team that forced turnover after turnover.

The sixth-round rookie is now 19-of-21 on field goals and 25-of-26 on extra points, establishing himself as a reliable weapon. But Jackson made one thing clear: relying on the kicker isn’t a sustainable offensive strategy.

Lamar Jackson’s Ravens enter Week 12 vs the Jets

From the 2-8 Jets’ perspective, Week 12 feels more like a period of transition rather than a turning point. They are moving to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, but even a win would be more of a morale booster than a sign of meaningful progress. A loss, meanwhile, pushes them further toward the top of the 2026 NFL Draft order.

This game is much more about Baltimore’s trajectory rather than anything the Jets are building. If victorious, the Ravens would climb above .500 for the first time this season at 6–5 and extend their win streak to five.

They’d stay within striking distance of Pittsburgh in the AFC North, and if the Steelers fall to the Bears, Baltimore could pull even atop the division. A victory would also keep them in realistic contention. If the Ravens lose, it would be a huge setback.

Falling to the Jets at home would drop them below .500 again, damage their confidence, and force them to rely heavily on Pittsburgh slipping in the standings. It would also raise questions about whether the offensive flaws Jackson highlighted are fixable. Baltimore dodged trouble in Week 11 thanks to Tyler Loop. But Lamar Jackson’s message makes one thing clear: the offense needs to carry its own weight.