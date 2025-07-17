Lamar Jackson’s Contract Deadline Confirmed After Ravens QB Gets Major NFL MVP Boost

In the NFL, uncertainty often arrives right on schedule—especially during contract season. But Lamar Jackson has never been one to embrace ambiguity. His last negotiation saga with the Ravens left visible scars. The back-and-forth over guaranteed money turned public, messy, and so fractured that Jackson took on the talks himself. Even after sealing the deal, the residue of those tensions never fully faded.

So when Jackson was asked recently about the latest round of talks, he kept his cards close. “You know I never discuss contract situations here,” he said. “I don’t want to talk about it. Is that OK with you?” A firm answer, but not a clarifying one. Still, the silence hasn’t stopped the whispers. According to several reports—and a segment on NFL Network—conversations are heating up as the new season inches closer. One insider on the broadcast put it bluntly: “Lamar Jackson’s contract is also something—he is potentially got to be graspy before the season.” Translation: Baltimore may need to lock things down soon.

General Manager Eric DeCosta echoed that sentiment more diplomatically. On the BMore Baseball Podcast, he confirmed talks were indeed underway. “We’ve had some conversations before the draft, after the draft, in person last week,” DeCosta said. “I think we’re in the introductory sort of stage of looking at what an extension might look like.” With minicamp around the corner, the timing couldn’t be more critical.

Jackson’s five-year, $260 million deal in 2023 made him the league’s highest-paid player—at the time. But the quarterback market has since shifted dramatically. Josh Allen recently signed a six-year, $330 million deal with $250 million guaranteed. Dak Prescott leads the current pack with an average salary of $60 million per year.

Lamar Jackson’s current cap hit stands at $43.5 million in 2025, but that figure explodes to $74.5 million in 2026—a number that’s virtually unworkable if Baltimore hopes to build a contender. Renegotiating or extending before that figure activates may be more necessity than luxury.

Head coach John Harbaugh has long made it clear where he stands. Back in March, during the NFL Owners Meetings, he made his confidence public. “I think every contract he signs till he decides to hang up his cleats, he’s going to be that guy,” Harbaugh said. Jackson’s response? Just a quiet smile. He knows exactly how much leverage he holds.

That leverage isn’t just about salary—it’s built on production and presence. Jackson’s accolades at age 28 are staggering: two MVP awards, league-leading rushing stats as a QB, and a regular seat at the playoff table. He is the Ravens’ offense, and with every snap, he reminds the league of it.

Jackson enters training camp with MVP momentum

While the contract chatter looms large, Jackson enters the 2025 season riding serious MVP buzz. Oddsmakers currently have him at +500—second only to reigning MVP Josh Allen. And for good reason. His 2024 campaign was a statistical masterclass: 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, just four interceptions, and a league-best 119.6 passer rating. Add in over 800 rushing yards, and it’s easy to see why defenders continue to lose sleep over him.

Yet, despite another strong playoff push, the Ravens fell short—again—of the Super Bowl. Still, Jackson’s individual brilliance lit up the postseason and reinforced his status as one of the league’s most dangerous weapons.

The optimism isn’t just about Lamar. This offseason, he’s had a full run under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and he’s developing chemistry with wideouts Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman—both approaching their peak. There’s a quiet belief around Baltimore that 2025 might finally be the year they smash through the AFC Championship ceiling.

As NFL Network host Judy Battista posed it: “Will Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson finally get over the hump and win it all?” It’s not just a narrative—it’s the fuel that’s driving this camp. A third MVP would put Jackson among the game’s rarest company. A Super Bowl would shut down every lingering doubt.

And if it all unfolds just as he’s negotiating a new deal? The stakes couldn’t be higher. But then again, that’s nothing new for Lamar Jackson. He’s never just played for the box score. He’s played to prove something. And this season, he’s determined to make sure the league remembers exactly who he is.