Marlon Humphrey Coldly Dismisses Career Milestone With Super Bowl Claim as Ravens Playoff Odds Improve

For most players, climbing their franchise’s all-time interception list is a moment to celebrate. For Marlon Humphrey, it was just another Sunday. Humphrey captured everyone’s attention after he led the Baltimore Ravens to a 24-0 thrashing against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The response came after Humphrey climbed into fourth place on the Ravens’ franchise list in interceptions.

“I just want to win a Super Bowl,” Humphrey said. “Honestly, that’s all I care about. That would be the best one.”

With an interception in the game, he reached 21 for his career. With this, he surpassed Duane Starks and Rod Woodson, who had 20 interceptions. Now, Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, and Chris McAlister are ahead of him in terms of interceptions.

He has been with the Ravens ever since they drafted him in 2017.

Baltimore’s defense set the tone, dominating the Bengals from the opening snap. Despite the poor opening for the game, the Ravens managed touchdowns towards the close of the half and another at the onset of the third period before holding on.

After this, the Bengals barely had control of the ball. Baltimore had 192 yards of rushing in only 21 attempts, which equated to an average of an incredible 9.1 yards per carry.

Derrick Henry and Keaton Mitchell broke off several long-distance rushing yards through an always-consistent offensive line, and support play by Lamar Jackson was also important for an additional 26 yards. The offense controlled the clock, keeping the Ravens’ defense fresh and out of bad situations.

However, Humphrey’s night was not without concerns. He injured his knee in the fourth quarter when the pass by the Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow was directed to Mitch Tinsley. Humphrey was down for a moment but managed to walk off the field under his own power.

The concern over his injury highlights his importance to the Ravens as they push for a deep playoff run.

The Ravens’ playoff chances are moving in the right direction

The Ravens had Super Bowl aspirations when the new season rolled around, hoping for a repeat of last year when they struggled to reach the AFC Championship Game. Well, it seems not this year.

After a poor beginning in 2025, struggling due to injury setbacks to Lamar Jackson, they began with a record of 1-5, losing two games by a combined total of just nine points. Since then, however, Baltimore has rectified their position and fought their way back.

Last Sunday’s win over Cincinnati will have gone a long way in improving their playoff chances. The Ravens are currently poised at 44% playoff chances, as opposed to 34% before Week 15, as per the Next Gen stats of the NFL.

Having lost last Sunday, the Ravens will have slid to 17%. Moving forward, their matchups are difficult.