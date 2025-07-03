Ravens News: John Harbaugh Slips in Latest Power Rankings After Lamar Jackson Admits Flaw

Ray Lewis called Baltimore “the place where belief lives.” And a decade ago, it certainly felt that way. John Harbaugh‘s Ravens defined the 2012 season with grit, confetti, and a trophy parade down Pratt Street. Promising many more such nights. That comforting recollection feels a little more out of reach this July. There is a tone difference in how the critics are discussing The Purple Pain right now. The respect is there, but so is a subtle reluctance, a feeling that the Ravens are hovering around the peak instead of charging toward it.

Last year in August, ESPN’s preseason poll put Baltimore a strong No. 2 in the NFL, declaring Harbaugh the most dependable navigator other than Kansas City. A year later, ProFootballTalk‘s traditional pre-camp pecking order arrives with a muted but telling modification: Eagles (1), Chiefs (2), Bills (3), Ravens (4). Harbaugh has not fallen. But he has slipped behind the shadows of rivals he once outdistanced.

Why the fall? Let’s start with January. Baltimore had the top seed in last year’s AFC and home-field advantage. Only to stagnate when Patrick Mahomes visited town. In paper terms, losing one or two spots is not much of a concern. Harbaugh led his team to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and owns a 65‑percent career winning record. However, context is everything. Baltimore captured last year’s AFC title seed, only to fall at home in the conference title game.

Experts pinpoint several probable culprits: a run‑dominant offense that narrowed when it was supposed to be wide open. Conservative red‑zone play‑calling and an offense too reliant on Lamar Jackson‘s improv rather than a diversified passing system. LJ didn’t mince his words, either, after losing yet another playoff game against the Bills in January ’25. “I’m tired of being right there. We need to punch it in. We need to punch in that ticket,” Lamar said. Because ‘almost‘ won’t get him a rind, and he knows that. Add in headliner departures, veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, and red‑zone receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and ranking committees feel just enough discrepancy to keep Baltimore below its flashier rivals.

via Imago September 18, 2024: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks with the media following practice on Sept. 18, 2024, in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Philadelphia devoured the draft, Kansas City returned nearly intact, and Buffalo rebuilt its defense and gave Josh Allen a new deep threat. Baltimore countered with steadiness, and it bores alongside novelty. Unless the Ravens shatter the conference-title glass ceiling, most probably the result will remain the same as well. However, internal optimism is based on one reality that the rankings cannot equate: Lamar Jackson is still ascending. Harbaugh prefers to bring up in his private moments that his quarterback has never come to camp healthier, better fortified by the wealthiest skill set of his life. But Jackson concedes raw ability isn’t the missing piece.

Lamar Jackson names the missing piece…and it’s not the arm strength

John Harbaugh’s plunge to No. 4 in this week’s NFL power rankings has nothing to do with a lack of talent. It’s because of the teams that rank above the Ravens. They seem to have figured out consistency in the largest of moments. While Kansas City and Philadelphia have built established, proven leadership from the sidelines and under center, the Ravens still search for that slippery closing edge. It’s no longer about skill; it’s about command. And Lamar Jackson just admitted it.

During an enlightening visit to Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls podcast, Jackson was questioned about what has been the most difficult part of adjusting to the NFL. The answer wasn’t playbooks or identifying blitzes. “Just being a leader,” he replied. “I’m actually not really loud… “I just pretty much lead by example. But as I’ve been growing in the league it’s like ‘Nah, you got to talk to the guys.’ ”

It was an acknowledgment from a two-time MVP following a career season of 4,172 passing yards, 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions, and a 119.6 passer rating, plus 915 rushing yards. But they didn’t discourage the Ravens from disintegrating in January against the Chiefs. When body language imposed a narrative that numbers couldn’t conceal. Despite all his magic, Jackson now understands he wasn’t ready to be the vocal backbone when adversity came.

That recognition aligns with the Ravens’ quiet offseason focus. Harbaugh promoted Tee Martin to passing-game coordinator to hold Jackson accountable at the line of scrimmage. Baltimore is not lacking in talent; it is lacking in the kind of presence that holds together a sideline when the scheme implodes.

If Jackson can find that voice, Harbaugh’s place in the rankings and the ceiling of the team can quickly change. Because talent gains play. But leadership that wins championships keeps the team together.