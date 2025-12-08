NFL Openly Admits Robbing Ravens Against Steelers as John Harbaugh Drops Update on Travis Jones Penalty

There was more than just the scoreline to the Ravens’ latest close loss. The Baltimore Ravens lost their crucial game against their main division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a final score of 27-22. This defeat meant the Steelers took the lead in the AFC North division race. But this loss was made even tougher due to a mistake made by the game officials.

“The NFL did say the Travis Jones penalty on the field goal was the wrong call. #Ravens,” reporter Luke Jones posted on his social media handle X.