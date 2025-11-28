Ravens Injury Report: John Harbaugh Provides Grim Nate Wiggins Update, Amid Triple Blow

The Baltimore Ravens’ 32–14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals got even worse as injuries piled up, with head coach John Harbaugh delivering troubling updates in post-game media interaction. It was already a frustrating night for the Ravens, but it quickly shifted towards medical emergencies.

“Harbaugh said that [Nate] Wiggins could miss time but not a long term thing. Chandler Martin has a significant knee injury. He said that Justice Hill has a disc issue in neck,” as reported by Jeff Zrebic of The Athletic.

One of the most concerning updates involved Nate Wiggins, who left the field in the second half because of a foot injury. However, his condition is not very serious, as informed by Harbaugh.

His absence was felt right away. Coming into the night, he had gotten off to a hot start against the Bengals, breaking up two passes and allowing no big plays in coverage. Before leaving the field, he showed why he leads the Ravens with three interceptions, 45 tackles, and seven pass breakups, as he covered Ja’Marr Chase on a critical third-down end-zone shot.

Adding to the injuries, Chandler Martin had suffered a knee injury, a potential setback that tests Baltimore’s front seven even further. Meanwhile, running back Justice Hill is working his way through a disc issue in his neck, giving a triple blow to the Ravens.

Adding to the chaos, the cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie, was also out for a brief time in the first half because of concussion protocol. However, Awuzie returned to the field in the third quarter.

The Bengals overpowered the Ravens

The Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, returned to full force by scoring two second-half touchdowns as the Bengals snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak with a convincing victory. The Ravens entered at 6-5 and tied atop the AFC North, but five turnovers, including three fumbles in the first half, doomed their chances before injuries finished the job.

Derrick Henry broke through for an 18-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening drive, and Lamar Jackson regained some of his explosive mobility. But the momentum soon collapsed as Jackson fumbled on a sack that set the Bengals up at the 2-yard line, and Isaiah Likely later fumbled just before the goal line, wiping out what should’ve been a game-changing score.

Still, despite Baltimore’s meltdown, the Bengals led just 12-7 at halftime. As the Ravens turn toward a rivalry showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the injuries are the team’s biggest concern.

Nate Wiggins’ status remains undetermined, though he is not expected to be out long-term. With Chandler Martin also potentially missing time and Justice Hill dealing with a neck injury, the team’s future will depend on how quickly these players recover and how Baltimore adjusts to their absence.

The loss to Cincinnati stings, but the triple injury blow threatens to linger far longer.