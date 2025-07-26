Ravens News: John Harbaugh to Change Training Camp Plans After Veterans Set the Standard

Baltimore didn’t take long to get serious at Ravens training camp. Six months removed from a 12–5 finish and bitter exit from the divisional round, the Ravens returned with intent. Day three of camp didn’t linger as an early warm-up acted as a tone-setter. The defense didn’t merely win reps; they claimed them. And Head Coach John Harbaugh? He’s not toning down the edges.

“You want to get them tackling before the first preseason game—so why not start?” Harbaugh said on Thursday, then reiterated that full-contact pads would be on by Monday. The message wasn’t growled. It was spoken like a man announcing procedure. There’s no gliding this summer. For Harbaugh, it’s about preparing the team not only physically, but mentally, for the ferocity of January football.

Harbaugh complimented the performance of the team during 102°F heat, but there was a clear expectation behind the praise. “That’s how you get in shape,” he said. “Our guys trained in a great way today.” It would have been simple for a team 15 minutes away from the Super Bowl to phone it in during July. But that is precisely something Harbaugh will not abide. He demands pace, purpose, and physicality on repeat. A theme he’s quietly carried into nearly every summer since Lamar Jackson‘s 2019 MVP season.

And his methodology isn’t about show, it’s about quantifying buy-in. Harbaugh informed us that the team is going to “go live” with the rookies sometime next week in an effort to mirror actual-game football. “The blocks, the carries, the punching the ball out… it’ll all be more like real football.” None of that sounds theatrical. That sounds measuring. This isn’t a team establishing goals; it’s a team verifying expectations. Each padded practice, each matchup, each error, it’s all part of Baltimore’s do-it-themselves litmus test.

Veterans make newcomers aware of the Harbaugh standard

While Harbaugh’s voice is unmistakable, it’s the veterans who are carrying it over onto the field. Fourth-year safety Kyle Hamilton is playing like a 10-year veteran, already taking a rookie under his wing, Malaki Starks, while shutting down the backend in red-zone drills. Reporters state the defense surrendered just one score in two days of red zone work and Hamilton’s presence is a big reason .

Starks, too, isn’t taking it easy. He’s been lauded by Hamilton himself: “He’s miles ahead of where I was at that point,” and already made his presence felt with an interception on Thursday. “I always go to [Kyle] like, ‘If this happens, what would you do?’ ‘‘ Starks said. That humility and game-ready instincts are part of a larger trend: rookies aren’t making it in Baltimore, they’re being asked to contribute. That expectation isn’t just cultural, it’s operational. The Ravens lost some of the key pieces of their roster this offseason. They’re not waiting for someone to emerge.

They’re demanding it. On offense, Tyler Linderbaum has started right where he finished—dominating quietly. Even with offseason contract chatter surrounding other superstars, Linderbaum has reported to work each day, anchoring the line without bling or bombast. And though the offense hasn’t fully gelled in terms of rhythm yet, there’s no alarm. The mood isn’t perfectionistic; it’s about urgency and responsibility.

Zay Flowers flashed, Justice Hill had a good week, and Lamar Jackson is gradually meshing with the new-look receiving corps. The difference this year is how quickly the rookies are meshing with the locker room. Starks is not the only newcomer making waves. Pass rusher Adisa Isaac impressed with one-on-one drill, and undrafted wide receiver Tayvon McMillan received second-team reps with a couple of acrobatic sideline catches. In a Harbaugh camp, hustle doesn’t go unnoticed. Neither do mistakes. Coaches were visibly agitated during Thursday’s practice when two special teams groups misaligned.

Coaches treat even small mistakes like missed playoff assignments. Together, these vets are not just holding the line, they’re defining it. That’s what Harbaugh was getting at when he said this team is “in a good place.” Not because they feel comfortable. But because they’re hungry. Once again. And perhaps this time a bit harder for what they left behind in January. Every padded repetition from now on is about ensuring that doesn’t happen again.

One veteran player summed it up best walking off the field Thursday: “We remember what that locker room felt like.” The message is straightforward. Baltimore isn’t pursuing hype. They’re pursuing closure.