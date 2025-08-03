Ravens News: Lamar Jackson’s Blunt Reply to Media After Struggling at Training Camp

In June 2025, a reporter described Lamar Jackson as “skinny” after he lost the extra weight during the off-season. The erstwhile MVP had no qualms about putting things in perspective. ”Don’t say skinny. Say ‘staying in shape’ or ‘fit’… ‘Cos skinny like puny. I don’t think I’m puny, I’m still 200,” he snarled, flashing that characteristic glint. It wasn’t the first time that Lamar had a line in the back pocket for the press. And, as it would later turn out, it would not be the last. Weeks later, after interceptions were piling up during training camp. Jackson was making news again, not for play, mind you, but for the way he clapped back at trash talk.

On Saturday’s padded practice at camp, Jackson was intercepted three times, twice by cornerback Jaire Alexander and once by Nate Wiggins. Ravens Nation Live tweeted: ”Lamar has now been picked off three times today.” The internet was quick to do what it does best, breaking down each pass and generating quarterback angst. Lamar also did not shy away from throwing a jibe as he replied, ”Is this a good thing or a bad thing???🙃”

And the tone of the tweet was more than passive. It was more of a shot across the bow, a reminder that he has been in this position before. Jackson’s anger seemed less with the interceptions themselves and more with the way the narrative shifted. In fact, he’s throwing deep completion touchdowns to Keith Kirkwood and dimes to Marlon Humphrey, but that’s not the material that’s going viral. What’s going viral is Alexander jumping in front of a hitch route from Zay Flowers, picking it off, and doing the whole Packers defense dance routine down the middle of the field. Also in the clip is Wiggins undercutting an underthrown slant to Rashod Bateman. Lamar’s strengths are being overlooked; his weaknesses are being maximized.

Lamar’s clapback wasn’t directed at reporters in general; it was directed at the training camp echo chamber, where all mishaps are a scoop. Jackson always improves when he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder. And his media pushbacks, while as subtle as can be, are part of the deal. It’s a quarterback who has fought through indictment over his throwing motion. His post-season performance, and even his negotiating leverage on a contract.

And if you recall, this is not new territory. Jackson has tended to start camps slowly, especially when getting accustomed to new guns or familiarizing himself with new game plans. In 2023, doubts again hovered over him at the top, only to guide Baltimore to a 13–4 mark and another AFC North title. The difference in 2025 is that the burden is even greater. With the depth chart led by heavies and DeAndre Hopkins in the fold, every rep is under the microscope. And Saturday’s defensive overall effort was just further evidence of that.

Alexander steals show as camp battles intensify

While Jackson’s tweet drew the majority of the headlines, Saturday’s practice was not just about the quarterback debate. It was all about the defense clicking on all cylinders and the roster being shuffled before our very eyes. Cordell Woodland referred to it as “the best weather day of camp,” but it was also one of the most active.

The largest roster deal was off the field. Kicker John Hoyland was cut, an event John Harbaugh later called a roster accounting issue. “He was definitely in the mix,” Harbaugh said. But with so much position battling on display, the front office had to create space. In the meantime, the battle at left guard is intensifying. Harbaugh hinted Andrew Voorhees is the man at this point over Ben Cleveland, citing the steadiness of Voorhees. Cleveland, who struggled out of the gates, has gotten better but has not matched the steady play Voorhees has demonstrated on tape during the first two weeks of camp. With preseason games nearing, it’s something the coaches would rather have resolved quickly.

On the practice squad, particularly for Jaire Alexander, who picked off two passes and overloaded Baltimore’s passing windows. His first resulted from a thrown hitch route to Zay Flowers. His second, during a 7-on-7 drill, had him jumping a route on DeAndre Hopkins. Both plays ignited parties not only from Alexander, but the entire defense, which halted practice to join in and party with their CB1.

Nate Wiggins got in on the action, too. He picked off Jackson on a misfired deep underthrow to Bateman and continued to show excellent recovery skills in man coverage. Defensive heroes otherwise were Kyle Van Noy, who batted the ball away from Charlie Kolar, and Jalen Armour-Davis, who deflected a critical third-down pass. But it wasn’t all one way. Jackson threw Mark Andrews a toe-tap sideline catch from Humphrey and connected with Kirkwood on a long scoring strike against Wiggins.

So as Lamar kept his head among the chaos, the whole story of Saturday practice was of balance, defense shining, offense struggling. And a quarterback who, in the middle of all the noise, still gets to hold the microphone when he wishes. And if history is any guide, he’s reserving his fire for the season opener.