Ravens Suffer Major Blow as Lamar Jackson Ruled Out of Must-Win Falcons Clash

The fourth and fifth weeks of a season seem like a major problem for Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 of the 2025 season against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed the next three weeks. Unfortunately, in 2026, he’s following the same pattern. He suffered an ankle injury in the Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and now he won’t start this Sunday as well.

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According to national insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Jesse Minter has confirmed that Jackson has been ruled out for a must-win Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The development around Jackson’s situation gained momentum after the quarterback left the field against the Titans due to an ankle injury.

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In a 24-18 win over Tennessee, Jackson tried to escape pressure late in the first half. But as he attempted to evade the Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, he was brought down by Johnson for a sack. During the tackle, however, Johnson landed on the back of Jackson’s leg, and the quarterback’s left ankle appeared to twist as he went down.

Subsequently, Jackson briefly got back to his feet. However, after speaking with the team’s medical staff on the sideline, he headed back to the locker room. He completed 15-of-20 passes for 222 yards and two passing touchdowns before leaving the field.

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“I don’t know the chances yet; we’re still gathering a lot of the information and the imaging and things like that, just dealing with a little bit of an ankle, and we’ll kind of see where that shakes out. I have full trust and confidence in him that when it’s ready to roll, we’ll roll and go from there,” Minter said earlier this week. “I really don’t think it’s going to be crazy long-term, but we’ll see what happens.”

In four games, Lamar Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, 6 touchdowns, and just one interception.

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In his absence, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took over and completed 8-of-9 passes for 63 yards, as the Ravens won the third game of the season. Now, Huntley will start against the Falcons on Sunday.

“I mean, look, there is only one Lamar Jackson,” Coach Minter said about his backup quarterback this week. “I think Snoop as a backup quarterback in this league, and even as a starter at times, has shown the ability to come in and really kind of run the offense, make plays with his legs and be able to make plays on third down.”

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Lamar Jackson’s absence presents a significant challenge for the Ravens, given their struggles without their starting quarterback. Baltimore has gone 6-11 in games Jackson has missed since he became the team’s starter in 2019. Now, with the Ravens set to face the Falcons on the road, all eyes will be on Tyler Huntley and whether he can keep the team competitive in Jackson’s absence.