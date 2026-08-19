“Tough”: Calais Campbell Breaks Silence After Mother’s Death as Brother Faces Murder Charge

Over a month ago, Baltimore Ravens veteran defensive end Calais Campbell’s family was struck by tragedy after his mother, Nateal Campbell, passed away and his brother was charged with murder. Now, following the Ravens’ preseason-opening win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Campbell addressed the media for the first time since the tragedy, asking for prayers for him and his family while also expressing his appreciation for the support they have received.

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“I just wanted to say these last couple of months have been pretty tough for me and my family, but we’re working through it, and I really appreciate all the love and support and the prayers that have been coming from all the NFL community, all the fan bases, and you guys as well, so I appreciate the prayers,” Campbell told the reporters. “Continue praying for us because we need it, but I’m happy to answer any football questions you guys got from me.”

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Campbell’s mother was 71 years old when she was found dead on June 30, 2026, inside a home in Atlanta’s Buckhead area. Police went to the residence after a concerned family member requested a welfare check. Further reports confirmed that her son and Campbell’s brother, Ciarre Campbell, was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with her death. Per the court records, Ciarre now faces two murder charges, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon.

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The police responded after an unknown caller told the dispatcher that one of his brothers, who lived with their mother, was inside. The brother inside allegedly told relatives that their mother had left the house. However, the caller said neighbor surveillance footage indicated that she had not left. Atlanta police responded to the welfare check at around 12:30 p.m. on June 30.

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Ciarre was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he was being held without bond, per ESPN.

“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” the family statement said. “While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

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Even before the death of Campbell’s mother, police had already been called to the residence multiple times before June 30. Per reports, there had been at least ten prior calls for service since September.

Calais Campbell, meanwhile, is entering the 2026 season after signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Ravens earlier this offseason. While the veteran defensive end is still mourning the loss of his mother, he has admitted that he’s ready to focus on football while talking to reporters.