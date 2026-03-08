Ravens at Risk of Losing Offensive Star After Maxx Crosby Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Linderbaum contract talks stall despite Ravens’ market-setting extension offer

Commanders emerge as aggressive suitor after releasing starting center Tyler Biadasz

Durable Linderbaum missed just two games in three seasons with 80.2 PFF grade

Following the massive trade that sent Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens, the front office is now facing a high-stakes standoff with one of their own foundational players: Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. While the team is eager to keep its offensive line intact, recent reports suggest that Linderbaum could leave.

“Should he not re-sign with the Ravens, there is a belief among teams that the Commanders will heavily pursue C Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, per multiple sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on his X account. “Washington recently released their starting center, Tyler Biadasz.”

The Baltimore front office has already placed a “market-setting” extension on the table, according to general manager Eric DeCosta, potentially making Linderbaum the highest-paid center in the league, surpassing Kansas City Chiefs star Creed Humphrey’s $18 million annual mark. Yet, the three-time Pro Bowler has not signed.

In the last three seasons, Linderbaum has missed only two regular-season games out of a total of 51. That number itself highlights how desperately the Ravens would want to keep him. His 80.2 overall PFF grade further explains why there’s guaranteed interest should there be no agreement.

The Washington Commanders are reportedly waiting in the wings, ready to spend big to lure the star center away. It would seem that Linderbaum is reportedly holding out for $25 million per year. If the Ravens can’t bridge that gap, Linderbaum is expected to test the open market, where desperate teams are willing to pay.

Linderbaum’s departure would be a staggering development for a Ravens team that just went “all in” by acquiring Maxx Crosby. Losing a centerpiece of the offensive line right after making a championship-level trade for a pass rusher could create a new hole in the roster just as they solidified their status as Super Bowl contenders.

If Linderbaum does walk, he will likely reset the market for centers by a considerable margin. For the Commanders, it’s a chance to protect their quarterback with the best talent available. For the Ravens, it’s a looming crisis that could see their offensive star wearing a different uniform next season after they have just acquired Maxx Crosby, who has recently addressed the trade.

Maxx Crosby opens up on joining the Baltimore Ravens for the 2026 season

To get Maxx Crosby, the Ravens are giving up two very valuable first-round draft picks. This gives the Raiders a total of two top picks in the upcoming draft, allowing them to focus on younger players for the future. The trade will become official on March 11, when the new NFL season begins.

Maxx Crosby is known as one of the best in the league at tackling the quarterback. In his seven years with the Raiders, he was a superstar, making the Pro Bowl five times and never recording fewer than seven sacks in a season.

However, the team struggled to win consistently during his time there, and he only made the playoffs once while playing for five different head coaches. Things got a bit tense at the end of last season when the Raiders put Crosby on the injured list for the final two games because of a knee injury.

While Crosby’s departure is a fresh start, his feelings about the move are bittersweet. Recently, he spoke about how he felt about the trade.

“Can’t believe that this is a real thing. It’s been seven years, Raider Nation has given me everything,” Crosby shared. “… One thing I can say above all else is I gave y’all everything I got, and I have no regrets about that. I put everything into trying to win as a Raider.”

As he continued, he also addressed all that he wanted to achieve with the team, and the feeling of guilt he has as a result.

“I feel like I left everything I had on the table for this team,” he continued. “I’ve given my heart and soul, and I feel like I let y’all down, man. Ever since Day 1, I’ve wanted to create and build a winner with the Raiders.”

While the trade marks a bittersweet departure, it moves Crosby to a system where his elite talents are exactly what the team needs. Last year, their defense struggled to stop other teams and was one of the worst in the league at getting sacks. In fact, no one on the Ravens’ roster managed to get more than five sacks all season.

By adding a star like Crosby, the Ravens are showing everyone they are ready to do whatever it takes to win a championship in 2026.