“We Got the Same Enemy”: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Sends Cryptic Message About “Deception”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just led a thrilling comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio this week. At the same time, Jackson remains unsigned amid reported contract negotiations. And now, his latest cryptic social media post has sparked debate, as the Ravens quarterback is talking about patience and trusting God.

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“If it’s the Lords will it’ll be done, not your will, because when you do it your way without consulting with God and moving on your own understanding it won’t go the way you wanted now this is where pride, depression, all of these extra thoughts come into play even advise from the wrong ppl. The world would tell you to do what your heart desires but the Bible/Word says guard your heart!!! I rather listen to God before I listen to myself Stop listening to the negative thoughts because your feeling are hurt or you feel betrayed and read the word,” wrote Lamar in his Instagram story,” Jackson wrote in his Instagram story.

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“Be patient if it’s meant it’ll happen or it’ll be more than you expected but when you rushing and putting timestamps on things You’ll end up taking a detour on that specific thing you had in mind. He said no weapon formed shall prosper he didn’t say weapons won’t form. This is a everyday battle I’m praying for all of us we not perfect but we trying. Crazy thing is we got the same enemy The Devil he hates us that’s why there’s a lot of DECEPTION in the world.”

Jackson’s future with Baltimore remains a storyline. The quarterback is under contract through 2027, but the Ravens have made clear they want to extend him. General manager Eric DeCosta said earlier this month that he was “optimistic” a deal could be reached before March 2027.

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At the same time, however, it’s not the first time Lamar Jackson has shared a cryptic post amid his contract negotiations. Just last year, he took to his social media handle and posted:

“Once I show my love they show me why they don’t deserve it, right then soon as I put my guard down that’s when they hurt me.”

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Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal back in 2023, when the Ravens made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. For now, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the league, earning $63 million annually. Jackson, meanwhile, is expected to sign a new deal, as he will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2027 season.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens and Lamar Jackson had not held substantive extension discussions, according to reports. His contract carries an $84.34 million salary-cap hit for 2027.

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That makes Jackson’s references to “putting timestamps on things” and being patient notable. Still, there is no evidence that he was specifically referring to his contract. Jackson did not mention the Ravens, negotiations, money, or his future with Baltimore in the post.