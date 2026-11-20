Things turned topsy-turvy for Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. It was not because of any on-field activity. Rather, he dropped some hot takes on his podcast, The Marlon Humphrey Show, that left him blacklisted. As criticism poured in for Humphrey, FOX analyst Kevin Wildes fanned the heat.

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“I do support the media ecosystem. Everyone should be in the media, sure,” Wildes said. “But I do think whatever hobby you have, whatever off-the-field activity you have, I do think you should take a look in the mirror. Have an honest conversation and say, ‘Am I good at this at all?’ And see if there’s any data to it.”

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“I went and looked at Marlon’s YouTube channel here. It’s got 7,000 subscribers, which is good if you are a high school freshman. But we have some of these — ‘Why I Can’t Believe The Daejon Love Story,’ remember that story? Guess how many views it has? You would think 184 and one of them me. Well, that was story was two months ago. Is this the best defense in NFL history? Wow. Aaron Donald and Miles Garrett. 767,000? No people. You could just walk down the street of New York City talking out loud and have a thousand people hear it. So man, the risk-reward to this, you’re not good at it.”

What Wildes tried to highlight is the fact that Humphrey is struggling with his part-time role as a podcaster. He only has 7.37k subscribers, and the views hardly reach a four-figure number. In that case, if he fails to draw the line and make controversial remarks, it further makes it difficult for Humphrey to build trust and audience engagement.

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Just like Humphrey might have lost a few subscribers after his latest debatable remark.

“What is Baltimore best at making? They’re best at making criminals,” said the cornerback on his podcast, who caught others off guard.

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This comment rubbed the Ravens in the wrong way, especially after several Ravens players have faced criminal charges or arrests over the years.

Before becoming one of the most celebrated figures in Baltimore Ravens history, Lewis faced a serious legal battle following a deadly nightclub altercation in Atlanta. He was subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

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The case eventually took a different turn when he pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, resulting in the murder charges being dropped. Lewis admitted that he had misled investigators, while the suit he wore during the altercation was never found.

This year, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was arrested on June 3 and faced charges of misdemeanor battery involving family violence, reckless conduct, and first-degree criminal damage to property, according to Georgia court records.

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On the other hand, realizing his mistake, Humphrey did apologize.

“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday, to the city of Baltimore,” he said. “I’ve been here my whole career, I’ve spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have.”

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But turns out the damage is already done.

The controversy surrounding Humphrey’s comments has taken a turn, with the Ravens deciding to keep him out of Sunday’s game. Head coach Jesse Minter announced Thursday that Humphrey will be deactivated for the matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Besides his team, his comments had already damaged his reputation within the Baltimore community.

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“While we acknowledge Marlon’s apology, a verbal apology is not enough,” Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper.”