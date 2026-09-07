Roger Goodell Poised to Become NFL’s First Billionaire Commissioner After New Contract Extension

NFL’s bond with Roger Goodell has been running for two decades now, since he took over as NFL commissioner in 2006. Over the years, he has led the league to various milestones. Once again, Goodell will hold his position for some more time after the latest contract extension. And by the end of that time period, he will be the first commissioner to enter the billionaire club, as a reporter put forward a calculation.

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“Goodell career earnings should approach $1 billion by March 2031,” Kurt Badenhausen, sports business reporter, who formerly worked with Forbes, wrote on X. “Made $212.5M during his first 10 years, per NFL financial disclosures. Salary/bonus was $64M/yr for 2019 and 2020, per the @nytimes. If assume his comp then dropped down to $55M/yr, he is ~$1B in 2031.”

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Goodell has signed a four-year extension as NFL commissioner, keeping him in charge through the 2030 season and until March 31, 2031.

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“We believe we are very fortunate to have Roger at the helm for the next four years,” New England Patriots owner and the chairman of the league’s compensation committee, Robert Kraft, said in the memo sent to NFL owners on Sunday, September 6. “Throughout the negotiation process, the Committee worked closely with an independent third-party compensation consultant and outside counsel to structure a deal that aligns Roger’s compensation with the League’s long-term interests and success.

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“To that end, the agreement is heavily performance-based, with more than 95% of the total compensation tied to Roger’s and the NFL’s performance measured against various metrics and at the discretion of the Compensation Committee.”

Goodell’s reported $63.9 million annual salary under his previous contract made him the highest-paid U.S. sports commissioner, far exceeding MLB’s Rob Manfred at $17.5M annually.

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This is the fifth time the NFL has extended Goodell’s contract. Ever since he stepped into the chair after Paul Tagliabue left in 2006, he has come a long way, leading the league to the peak of success. After earning an economics degree from Washington & Jefferson College in 1981, Goodell began as an unpaid NFL intern. This happened after he sent the NFL more than 50 letters pleading for an internship in the early 1980s.

Under Goodell, NFL revenues have soared. The Washington Commanders were sold for $6.05 billion in 2023, followed by the Seattle Seahawks’ record-setting $9.612 billion sale this offseason. The NFL has established itself as a broadcast powerhouse and is now helping shape the future of sports viewing with its growing focus on streaming.

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Amidst all this success, he has been very particular about protecting the league’s integrity and the sport of football. During his tenure, he introduced initiatives including the NFL International Series and revamped the NFL Personal Conduct Policy to address player misconduct off the field.

Yet Goodell’s tenure has not been without turbulence. The 2011 lockout and Bountygate scandal tested his leadership. However, he relied on his negotiation and conflict-resolution skills to guide the league through both controversies.

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His passion for his job and the league is what makes all the difference. The Pittsburgh Steelers owner, Art Rooney II, was once part of a meeting with Goodell back in 2010, when the Commissioner had already set his sights on something big: to hit the $25 billion revenue mark by 2027.

Going by the revenue data for the 2024 fiscal year, the league has surpassed $23 billion. So, they will be hitting that bar, even before the deadline. With the new extension, luckily, Goodell will be able to witness it.