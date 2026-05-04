Russell Wilson and Ciara Set to Welcome New Family Member as QB’s ‘Campaign’ Pays Off

Two months from now, Russell Wilson and Ciara will celebrate their tenth anniversary after tying the knot on July 6, 2016, with their kids. But the way things are unfolding, the celebrations seem to have already begun, not only for a decade of togetherness, but for a family that appears to be growing.

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On Sunday, Media Take Out reported that Wilson, 37, and Ciara, 40, are expecting their fourth child together. Per reports, Ciara is pregnant with baby number five, after sharing three kids with the NFL quarterback and one from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

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“We’ve been watching the “Level Up” singer closely over the last few months, and the signs were all there. From the strategic oversized blazers to that unmistakable “pregnancy glow” she’s been sporting at recent events in New York, the cat is finally out of the bag,” the Exclusive report from Media Take Out read.

The couple has not officially confirmed the pregnancy yet, but the signs have been building over time. For a broader context, Wilson has been vocal about wanting another child ever since the couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Amora Princess, in December 2023.

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He first joked about a fifth baby last October, when Ciara posted photos in an all-black leather look with a gold lion embellishment. “Lioness,” she captioned the post. It took Wilson no time to respond as he slid into his wife’s comment section and commented:

“I’m ready when you are. We can call him Cinco.”

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Since then, the idea has stuck. Months later, when Ciara shared a video from Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival celebration, Wilson doubled down in the comments:

“This is my mating call I see…Keep sippin’ on that @tentoonerum… Cinco goin’ to be on di way!”

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Imago Celebrity arrivals for The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center Featuring: Russell Wilson, Ciara Where: New York, New York, United States When: 20 Apr 2026 Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xx instar55631723

Only this time, Ciara played along, jokingly asking fans to take his phone away, “Someone come take my husband’s phone please,” with laughing emojis.

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Last but not least, on March 28, Wilson teased his wife once again about having another baby after Ciara shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from what appeared to be a recent dance rehearsal. Ciara stood out in the opening selfie before giving fans a glimpse into her choreography, including a bold move that had her legs lifted in the air.

“Hey Baby, question…what color wallpaper you want for Cinco?” Wilson commented.

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And now, fast forward to the present, and it appears Russell Wilson may be getting his wish. He and Ciara are reportedly expecting their fourth child together, and the signs of her pregnancy seem to be hard to ignore. All that remains is an official confirmation from the couple.

Ciara initially called out Russell Wilson for his campaign

Russell Wilson and Ciara began dating in early 2015 and announced their engagement on March 11, 2016. Just a few months later, they got married on July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. With their tenth anniversary approaching, the couple shares three children together, while Ciara has her eldest child from a previous relationship with rapper Future. And once Wilson began campaigning for a fifth child, Ciara jokingly called him out.

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“Let me tell you, someone needs to take my husband’s phone right now, okay. Because he needs to stop,” she said last month in a conversation with Access Hollywood. “Listen, Amora came out and he start talking about ‘Cinco?’ I’m like, ‘That’s just disrespectful. Do you know what I just went through right now with this? No, but he is so funny. He’s got a great campaign going, I’m not gonna lie.”

Ciara was already a mother to Future Zahir, 11, from her previous relationship with Future. After marrying Wilson in 2016, they welcomed daughter Sienna Princess the following year. Ciara later gave birth to son Win Harrison in 2020, and daughter Amora Princess in December 2023.

The 40-year-old singer has often described her life as “organized chaos.” And now, with a fifth child reportedly on the way, that energy could reach another level in the Wilson household. For now, though, whether the baby ends up being named Cinco remains to be seen.