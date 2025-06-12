Saints Announce Drastic Minicamp Decision After Kellen Moore Mimics Bill Belichick

NOLA is vibing these days. Not just because of Mardi Gras. It’s about Kellen Moore. The Saints’ new head coach hasn’t coached a regular-season snap yet, but his presence is already changing the building. Just ask veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu, who’s been around long enough to know what “real” feels like. “Change is good, sometimes,” Mathieu said. “When he was in Dallas, it was one of the highest-scoring offenses. Then he went to Philly and they went back to the Super Bowl.”

However, Mathieu kept praising. “He played the quarterback position, so he knows ball,” he added. “That’s a good perspective to have, because it is an offensive league.” That last line says a lot. The Saints aren’t just rolling the dice with a bright young coach—they’re giving the keys to someone who’s already engineered explosive systems and knows how to connect with modern players. Even in early May, it’s clear Moore isn’t just here to fit in. He’s here to reshape the blueprint.

And part of that blueprint? It’s looking mighty familiar to anyone who’s followed Bill Belichick over the years. This week, Moore canceled the Saints’ final minicamp practice and instead surprised the players with a team outing. It wasn’t a one-off. He’s already orchestrated paintball sessions and community events during OTAs. Sound familiar? In 2022, Belichick famously called off the Patriots’ final practices as a reward for what he deemed “a strong offseason.” The message: hard work earns trust. Moore’s just delivering it with a 2025 twist.

Sure, team bonding and surprise outings might seem like fluff. But don’t let it fool you. This is culture-setting stuff. When a coach makes players feel seen—and also keeps them accountable—that balance is rare. By pulling from Belichick’s playbook, Moore’s building more than just good vibes. He’s building buy-in. And for a Saints team that’s been stuck in neutral since the Brees-Payton era, that’s no small shift.

Also, think about the timing. Most first-year coaches are installing schemes and grinding out reps deep into June. Moore’s already confident enough in what they’ve done that he’s giving players time to breathe. That’s not bravado—it’s a reflection of how much structure and clarity he’s brought already. And the players are noticing.

So, yes, we are yet to hit the camp. The pads aren’t popping yet. But between the trust-building, the Belichick-style calendar tweaks, and the player buy-in, Kellen Moore’s Saints already feel different. Not louder. Not flashier. Just… sharper. And maybe that’s exactly what New Orleans needed.

So, what can the fans expect from the Kellen Moore era?

Well, for starters, it’s different. Visibly different. Kool-Aid McKinstry, for starters, is getting to the paces of the game under the new HC. “He’s doing an excellent job,” Kellen Moore said during OTAs. “Your rookie year, there’s a lot of things moving. Second year, you get a big second-year jump.” Moore, in his first year as head coach, isn’t just checking boxes. He’s reshaping the Saints—on both sides of the ball—and doing it his way.

And his quarterback room? Oh, it’s a good ol’ fashioned two-man race. Rookie Tyler Shough vs. second-year passer Spencer Rattler. If you like drama, you’re in for a season-long binge. “Execution, decision making… situational football,” Moore said when asked what he’s watching for in his QBs. And he means it. Shough, drafted 40th overall, fits Moore’s system to a tee. But don’t count out Rattler, who’s shown flashes—even if last season was played with, well, not exactly a Pro Bowl roster. Remember his jump-pass on 3rd-and-17? That play still lives rent-free in Saints Twitter.

There are concerns, though. Particularly in the secondary. With Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo both gone, Kool-Aid and Alontae Taylor now have to hold the fort. Add in Isaac Yiadom to the mix, and the battle for CB2 becomes a quiet subplot to the larger Saints rebuild. Taylor has the slot skills, Kool-Aid has the upside—but neither have proved they can handle WR1 duties week in, week out. If you’re holding your breath about that depth chart, you’re not alone.

Still, the defense isn’t flatlining. The Saints quietly beefed up the line, bringing in Devon Godchaux and rookie Vernon Broughton to fix a leaky run D. Chase Young re-upped, Carl Granderson is trending up, and the linebacking core—led by the ageless Demario Davis—remains the heart of the operation. Add Justin Reid to the secondary and you’ve got some much-needed veteran muscle.

So, what’s the ceiling? Eight wins feels fair if the O-line holds up and either of Shough or Rattler clicks. The floor? Maybe four if the secondary crumbles and the QB room gets messy. But here’s what’s different: the Saints are finally fixing problems. Sure, the whole teardown might not guarantee wins, but it finally feels like there’s a plan in place. And for a franchise that’s been treading water since Drew Brees left, that might be the biggest win of all.