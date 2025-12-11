Kellen Moore Addresses Major Tyler Shough Concern After Saints QB’s Double Milestones

Despite the New Orleans Saints‘ 24-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, questions over the team’s rookie quarterback continue to overshadow the headlines. While Tyler Shough continues his love affair with the Saints’ history books, one major concern about his future has resurfaced. However, head coach Kellen Moore wasted no time putting those doubts to an end.

“[Philip Rivers is] playing at some point at 44 potentially, so I think we’ve got a few more years,” Moore said. He signaled that Shough’s age is not a detraction from the organization’s plans.

Shough turned 26 in September, leading some to speculate if the Saints should still be targeting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Moore squashed the concern in emphatic fashion on Monday, alluding to longevity at the position.

At 3–10 and tracking toward a top-five draft pick, the Saints will, without question, have discussions about their quarterback future. But Moore emphasized that the evaluation won’t be based on anything as simple as Shough’s birth certificate. He mentioned that the former Louisville star had 42 college games and 32 starts under his belt between Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville. A fact to which the Saints obviously attached significant weight when drafting him 40th overall, ahead of Shedeur Sanders.

Despite limited work early in the season behind Spencer Rattler, Shough’s NFL flashes look increasingly promising. He has completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,212 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions, going 2-3 as a starter. Moore praised Shough’s steady growth, noting that his adaptability and late-game poise are traits that cannot be taught.

And with the Saints’ win possibly nudging them down the draft board, Shough may have the rest of the season to determine whether New Orleans still needs a first-round quarterback or if he is already developing into that solution.

On a divisional game in driving rain, the rookie was the differentiator. His ability to manage pressure, extend plays, and make things happen with his feet had shades of what a modern NFL offense needs. As third-year Saints linebacker Demario Davis explained, Shough has flashed that slippery-it factor, with poise under collapsing pockets and innate decision-making in disarray.

Tyler Shough made history against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough added production and history in the 24–20 victory over Tampa Bay. His two rushing touchdowns tied a franchise rookie record, tying him with Archie Manning in 1971 as the only Saints rookie quarterbacks to score multiple rushing touchdowns in a game.

It was another step in an increasingly record-setting debut season. Moore made it a point to highlight Shough’s resilience as the defining characteristic of his display in Week 14. Moore mentioned how Shough’s legs “came alive,” changing the complexion in the wet conditions.

His 34-yard third-quarter run provided New Orleans with the lead, and his late fourth-quarter scramble, after shaking off numerous pass rushers, served as the game-winning score. Even in a modest passing, the stats read 13 of 20 for 144 yards and one interception. Beyond Sunday’s milestones, Shough is on pace to rewrite the Saints’ rookie record books.

He already owns the franchise mark for most passing yards in a game by a rookie (282), and now has matched Manning’s single-game rushing touchdown record. He stands 66 yards away from breaking Manning’s season rushing record for a rookie QB (172), and 105 yards shy of eclipsing Spencer Rattler’s rookie passing-yardage record (1,317).

He is also within striking distance of Manning’s rookie passing touchdown record, needing just two more to supplant it. At his current pace, Shough may end the year as the most statistically accomplished rookie quarterback in Saints history.

For a franchise still finding its long-term replacement for Drew Brees, the rookie is quickly making the storyline shift from question mark to potential cornerstone.