Kellen Moore Could Ruin 4 NFL Franchises’ Plans After Saints Get Positive Tyler Shough Update

When Kellen Moore became the New Orleans Saints head coach in early 2025, it wasn’t a highlight in his career alone. It was a challenge to the whole NFC South order. The play-caller genius who began his career as a Boise State legend always did things differently and, in the NFL, actually threw down the gauntlet. In Dallas, his game plans drove Dak Prescott to MVP-caliber numbers. In L.A., he unleashed Justin Herbert‘s deep-ball repertoire.

And in 2024 with the Eagles, Moore built a dynasty-wrecking Super Bowl-winning offense. Now in New Orleans, he’s actively yanking levers that could revolutionize rookie contract management across the league and not just calling plays. This week, Moore and the Saints were making news not for a roster cut or trade, but for a negotiation that’s quietly getting four other teams nervous. Like a couple dozen other second-round picks, Saints’ 40th overall pick, quarterback Tyler Shough, is said to be demanding a fully guaranteed rookie contract. Something first-rounders usually receive.

If Moore and the New Orleans front office cave, the domino effect would also impact the contracts of four rookies drafted only ahead of Shough, at picks 35 to 39. Just as the historic fully guaranteed deals to picks 33 and 34 upset the applecart and led to the current predicament. All four of these prospects and their representatives are now closely monitoring the Shough transaction, holding up their signings to determine if New Orleans folds. If they do, Moore could not only remake the Saints’ QB corps, he could commandeer a foundational element of four other teams’ offseason prep.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The teams in question? The Raiders, Commanders, Patriots, and Buccaneers—all of whom employed early second-rounders on quarterbacks and all of whom had hoped to have their rookies focused on the playbook. But none of those draftees have signed on yet. Because Shough is the leverage bar. “If he gets a fully guaranteed deal at 40, that sets precedent for guys at 35 to 39. It throws the whole structure off” one NFL agent said to CBS Sports. Teams across the league closely negotiate rookie salary slots and rely on precedent to keep the line from shifting. If Moore and the Saints move the needle, it puts other front offices in a difficult position: either yield to those demands as well or lose precious install time with prospective starters.

AD

And it’s not just a vague threat. The Saints don’t report until July 22, but insiders are sure Moore is in no hurry. That’s partly because Shough has impressed in private. The ex-Texas Tech and Oregon quarterback has reportedly impressed with his command and comprehension of Moore’s notoriously complicated system. With Derek Carr’s sudden retirement leaving a void, Shough is actually a Week 1 starter candidate. His toolset aligns with Moore’s tempo-pressed style. The Saints’ offense is being redesigned in Moore’s image, and Shough’s arrival is at the forefront of that plan. And if that involves bending the unspoken contract rules to get him on the field from day one? So be it. Moore’s never hesitated to put a bet on a quarterback before.

Tyler Shough’s rise declares the Saints are finished playing it safe

It’s not the contract discussion alone that’s generating buzz. Rather, it’s what the Saints are communicating by even considering Shough’s requests. This is not your typical Day 2 QB stash and develop story. This is a coach and an organization sending a message that they’re willing to ride with their guy. In 2024, Shough’s value skyrocketed following a robust pre-draft process, including an appearance in the Senior Bowl where he outperformed higher-profile players.

He tossed more than 3,000 yards in his last year of college despite fighting through injuries and was poised in big situations. He’s familiar with defying expectations. Shough transferred twice in college and yet attracted Day 2 attention, ahead of some other QB prospects who had been pegged higher.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough 6 during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20250510_neb_la1_0073

What gives this more than a footnote is the Saints’ recent quarterback carousel. Since Drew Brees, New Orleans has cycled through a mix of bridge solutions and reclamation initiatives, none of which have brought lasting solutions. Moore’s presence was a fresh start from all that uncertainty. By committing to Shough, the Saints are making it very clear, they’re not recycling. They’re building. And Shough, already has his foot in the door.

The rookie has been observed conducting film sessions with second-string receivers and was said to have lingered after OTAs to practice one-on-one with the offensive line. This culture change is exactly why Moore is generating both interest and apprehension among competing teams. He’s not playing by the book politically. He’s following his eye and his credo, just as he did in Dallas and Philly. And though the Saints still have cap logistics to sort out, insiders think Moore has enough influence with the front office to sign off on this type of deal if it fits his QB vision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If that is the case, the effects will reach far beyond New Orleans. Rookie deals, particularly at QB, will get more aggressive. More guaranteed salary. More leverage. More agents who now have Shough’s example to hold up. For four teams that wanted to fly under the radar and sign and develop their second-round QBs, Kellen Moore may have just put a wrench in the works.