Kellen Moore Expects Saints Offense to Fail Amid Tyler Shough’s 3-Man QB Battle

In Philadelphia, Kellen Moore witnessed how chaos turns into opportunity. He observed a defense drilled to pursue, recover, and cash in even under suboptimal circumstances. That is not gathering dust. Now in New Orleans, Moore’s inaugural training camp as offensive coordinator is not a system install. Indeed, it’s a cultural one. And although the quarterbacks have their regimen, it’s the body language of every other position unit that indicates something different is occurring.

No tiptoeing for Moore. When he talks, New Orleans listens. A few mornings into camp, he introduced drills that flipped football norms. The logic is brutally honest: mistakes will happen, and Moore is telling players exactly that. On Locked On Saints, Jackson explained how Moore has made sudden-change drills a staple. When a fumble or interception happens, it’s not just the quarterback who’s on alert. Wide receivers chase, and defensive backs transition to ball carriers.

“You’re going to turn the ball over—you better be ready to tackle,” Kellen Moore told his offense. And for his defense? “Eventually this defense is going to take the football away—and they better know what to do with the ball in their hands.” It’s a full-system reaction drill. The mistake doesn’t halt the play. Indeed, it initiates the next phase. Every mistake becomes a live rep for someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s why wide receivers are practicing tackling technique against mock interception returns. That’s why safeties are getting live ball-carrying reps. Because when a scoop-and-score opportunity arises, Moore wants his players reacting like running backs—not freezing like deer in headlights.

AD

As Ross Jackson explained on his podcast, defenders like Marshon Lattimore and Alontae Taylor are being trained to protect the ball like lead backs in traffic. “They better know what to do with the ball in their hands,” Jackson said, referring to Moore’s philosophy. It’s no longer just a concept on paper—it’s embedded in the practice script.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Dec 1, 2024 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara 41 chats before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxHintonx 20241201_tcs_ft8_164

Jackson also highlighted the deliberate rhythm of practices: “They’ve been coming back together for full-team drills, then break off for special teams, field goals during the first two days. Then they return for seven-on-sevens, and go back to punts.” That layering isn’t random. Moore is staging response windows—build intensity, simulate sudden change, reset, and repeat. For a unit that struggled with turnovers and failed to capitalize on field position in 2024, this isn’t just drill work—it’s expectation setting.

Veterans are buying in, too. One Saints cornerback, a former starter under Kevin Stefanski, has been mentoring rookies mid-drill—not just between reps. That doesn’t happen unless the atmosphere shifts from routine to urgent.

And the impact isn’t limited to the depth chart’s fringe. Back-end roster candidates are being thrown into sudden-change situations: two-minute drives after a fumble, red-zone sprints off interceptions. Moore isn’t just evaluating skill—he’s testing composure. Can a reserve receiver secure a turnover? Can a backup linebacker carry the ball through traffic? In Moore’s system, those moments matter just as much as route trees and gap fills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t just about offensive identity—it’s about reaction identity. And Moore is making it clear: when the game breaks, every Saint better know how to put it back together.

Tyler Shough’s QB battle begins to take shape

As Kellen Moore’s culture installation makes headlines, the quarterback room is witnessing its own drama. Rookie Tyler Shough, the former Texas Tech gunslinger, is not only donning a jersey, he’s in the middle of a three-way war. And while the controlled madness Moore is orchestrating for the rest of the team is seemingly loose and spontaneous, the QB evaluation has been precise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Day 3 saw Shough come in for 11-on-11s and catch onlookers off guard by receiving more than mere garbage-time snaps. He made crisp decisions, and coaches spent significant time with him reviewing red zone mechanics. No babysitting, just reps, adjustments, and another rep. Jake Haener, the expected QB3 to come into camp, hasn’t been out of place himself. But the vibe surrounding Shough’s participation is different.

Coaches have gone out of their way to put him in difficult situations, backup situations, blitz packages, and even sudden-change drives initiated by fumble recoveries. That wasn’t a coincidence. In a system where reactive execution rules the day, Shough’s capability to remain on script in the face of pressure might be what sets him apart. It’s too soon to crown a favorite for the No. 2 spot behind Derek Carr, but the gap is closing. If Kellen Moore’s culture feeds on the way you manage chaos, then Shough’s calm under pressure may be just the quality that sends him to the job.