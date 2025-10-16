Spencer Rattler Confirms Feelings on Ex-HC Dennis Allen Before Bears Game

New Orleans Saints want to dig out of dismal 1-5 beginning with last week’s 25-19 defeat at the New England Patriots, and for quarterback Spencer Rattler, Week 7 means even more. The Saints travel to Chicago to play the Bears, whose new defensive coordinator has some Saints connections. With emotions high and pressure on, Rattler talked about facing his former head coach in the upcoming clash.

Speaking of playing against his previous coach, Dennis Allen, Spencer Rattler remained composed in his answer. “Yeah, I mean, I was here for a year with him,” Rattler said about his first season with Allen. “Obviously, he’s a great defensive mind. Does a lot of different things…..He’s really smart…..It’s going to be a challenge.”

Allen did become one of the most astute defensive minds in the NFL. From 2015 to 2023, he was part of the construction of five top-10 defense units, typically getting the most from his players in spite of injuries and turnovers. His leadership style, half discipline, half psychology, has followed him to Chicago. Under Allen, the Bears’ defense has become one of the best in the league. They have forced 15 takeaways in six games. In fact, Allen’s addition has changed the thought process of the Bears.

He has brought aggression and an intelligent approach, which Chicago previously lacked. As Johnson said, “He’s been a godsend to me because he’s been incredible,” Johnson said. “Not just from coordinating the defense, but he’s helped me every step of the way as well. Very grateful for him to be here and everything that he’s done for this team.”

via Imago Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Drafted by the Saints in the fifth round out of South Carolina in 2024, Spencer Rattler credited Allen with having the ability to hide defenses and make quarterbacks’ lives miserable. ”I mean, I remember, last year in camp and stuff like that, with having to deal with all those looks, so he’s not going to make it easy, that’s for sure,” he said.

Allen’s knack for confusing opponents has defined his defensive style since his early days coaching the Saints’ secondary, back when they won the Super Bowl in 2009. Although his career head-coaching record stands at 26-53 (.329), Allen’s defensive mind is still extremely highly valued throughout the league, and Rattler knows that better than anybody.

On the other hand, Rattler does carry confidence into this upcoming game. After a 0-10 beginning as a professional starter, he finally got it through for his first victory in Week 5 against the Giants at home, 20-for-30 for 225 yards and a touchdown pass, with 21 yards rushing.

The Saints were not so good in the red zone (0-for-3), but they intercepted five turnovers, two of which were interceptions, to take the victory. Not a flawless game by any stretch, but for a young quarterback looking to find his footing, it was a milestone. Now, Rattler has that to build on, and against the coach who was in power the last time he first stepped into the league.

Can Spencer Rattler’s Saints survive against the Bears?

The Saints’ greatest challenge going into Week 7 is still offensive consistency.

New Orleans is bottom half of the NFL in scoring and overall offense at below 19 points per game. Their defense, which was so reliable under Allen, has dropped to the lower ten in most of the important statistical categories as well. Much of that has been due to unimpressive ball control, as the Saints have not been successful in sustaining drives and capitalizing on red-zone chances.

Spencer Rattler and the offense must get into rhythm early if they are to stand any chance of keeping up with a red-hot Bears unit. For the Bears, the defense has become one of the NFL’s best-improved teams under the radar.

During their current three-game winning streak, the Bears have been successful in keeping their opponents under 24. On offense, the Bears are forging their own identity as well, led by quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze.

Williams has thrown nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season, being as poised and athletic as a seasoned veteran. On the other hand, for the Saints, Rattler is still inconsistent.

To keep up with Chicago, he’ll have to get the ball downfield more efficiently and elude Allen’s sophisticated defensive glares. Statistically and as per predictions, Chicago leads Week 7.