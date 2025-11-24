Tyler Shough Finds Silver Lining Despite Losing to Falcons as Saints QB Draws Criticism From Drew Brees

The New Orleans Saints suffered another defeat on Sunday, losing 24-10 to the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Kirk Cousins at the Caesars Superdome. Although it was a disappointing loss, the game marked a special moment for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who made his first career home start and third overall. Though there are still a lot of issues for the team to fix, Shough saw a glimmer of hope amid hard times as he had his fairytale moment.

“I mean, I think running out of the tunnel and just seeing everybody in The Dome. I think it was such a cool moment.” He further adds, “We fell short but was kinda proud just how we battled. And it sucks to lose, especially to the Falcons. But at least a start, you know, is that was cool moment,” he said during the post-game press conference.

In the game as well, Shough held the fort down for the struggling Saints. He threw for 243 yards, completing 30 out of 43 passes, but he was held to no touchdowns and had one interception. Shough threw for 243 yards, completing 30 out of 43 passes, but he was held to no touchdowns and had one interception. Not only that the game mark two key mistakes from Shough: an early fumble on a bad handoff and a late-game interception.

But the perspective of this Shough earned high marks from his veteran teammate, Taysom Hill, who spoke strongly about the young player’s leadership and commitment:

“You feel his presence. You feel confident with him in the huddle. He knows what’s going on. He has put the time and energy into learning the system and understands the intricacies of what’s going on. He has a really positive, great presence in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage.”

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough showed a lot of positive signs in the Saints‘ recent loss, proving he can compete at the NFL level. However, Drew Brees, who is a former Saints member and was also present in the broadcast booth last Sunday, had to pick up some specific moments that couldn’t be overlooked. Also, being pointed out mistakes from a former legend is surely a positive sign for the rookie QB to work on his weaknesses for his next game as the team prepares to enter week 13 against the Dolphins.

Drew Brees’ changed perspective on Tyler Shough

Former New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees was in the broadcast booth for the team’s Week 12 matchup against the Falcons, giving him a front-row seat to evaluate rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Brees had a mix of praise and criticism for the young signal-caller during the game. Right before the Saints’ first offensive series, Brees noted that Shough seemed calm and confident for a rookie. A

“Very poised here beyond his years,” he said.

However, that praise soon turned into concern. After a bad throw that nearly resulted in an interception to Chris Olave, Brees openly questioned the rookie’s vision.

“It doesn’t seem like Tyler Shough is seeing it really well right now,” Brees commented, adding that the Falcons safety “kind of baits him here.”

Later, Shough led the Saints on an impressive 15-play drive that marched all the way to the 1-yard line but ended with zero points. Brees didn’t hold back, calling the team’s performance in the goal-line area “atrocious in the red zone.” Despite the struggles, Brees highlighted moments of brilliance, too. On a well-timed throw to Olave, Brees praised the rookie, saying,

“Love the anticipation of Tyler Shough.”

He even went as far as to compare Shough’s strong running ability on a first-down scramble to that of Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen. But it’s no good sign for the team as the Saints have now dropped to a record of disappointing 2-9. They still have six games left on their 2025 schedule, with their next big challenge coming in Week 13 when they travel to Florida to play the Miami Dolphins.