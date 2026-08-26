“Didn’t Know I Was on Camera”: ESPN’s Mina Kimes Reacts After Being Caught on Live TV After Jed York’s Arrest

The San Francisco 49ers got hit with a problem that came totally out of their syllabus. Jed York, the principal owner and chief executive officer of the 49ers, was arrested Sunday morning in East Palestine, Ohio. While the news was disclosed in a live-interview session, ESPN’s Mina Kimes’ unfiltered reaction was recorded while she was unaware.

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“Didn’t know I was on camera for that $140 reveal,” Kimes wrote, resharing a clip of the NFL Live session, as posted by a fan.

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Kimes winced as Adam Schefter read out the court records.

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“York allegedly responded to an undercover ad on a known prostitution website and quote unquote arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140,” he reported live during the streaming. “That’s from the court records.”

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As another co-host described the reveal as “sickening” Kimes had an instant reaction.

Following his arrest, York was released on $5,000 bail. The initial charge was later reduced to disorderly conduct, while he also faced a misdemeanor count of possessing criminal tools for allegedly using his phone to facilitate the encounter. York ultimately pleaded no contest to both charges and was given one-day sentences on each count to run concurrently. He was also fined $1,150.

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“We are aware of the matter, which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday.

The arrest was totally unexpected given that under York, the 49ers have seen immense success. Being San Francisco’s CEO since 2008, under him the franchise HAS won five NFC West titles, reached seven NFC Championship Games, and played in three Super Bowls.

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However, it took one incident for York’s world to go topsy-turvy as the successful narrative got replaced with intense backlash. And in the process, the major TV networks got dragged into it over their coverage of York’s arrest.

“In the two hours after the story initially broke, ESPN failed to address York’s arrest in any meaningful way,” Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner wrote. “First Take did not mention the arrest, despite being on the air for over an hour after reports first surfaced. When Pat McAfee came on the air, he alluded to York’s arrest at the top of his show, but largely in jest.”

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However, Kimes pushed back against the criticism.

“We did a full segment on this story and discussed it in the A block of NFL Live,” Kimes replied on Awful Announcing’s post on X.

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The back-and-forth continued as Lerner replied to Kimes.

“This story was published two hours before NFL Live came on the air, at which point ESPN hadn’t aired any meaningful coverage on York,” he wrote.

The NFL has begun reviewing the matter as team owners prepare to gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 26, for a vote on the proposed Seahawks sale led by Vinod Khosla. York’s legal troubles are likely to come up in conversations, allowing Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear directly from other owners and determine the league’s best course of action.