“Dumbest Hostage in American History”: Brandon Aiyuk Sparks Backlash as 49ers Provide Update on WR’s Status Amid Roster Cuts

Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t set foot in the 49ers’ facility in roughly eight months, and it isn’t because nobody will let him in. He’s the one refusing to walk through the door.

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That story surrounding that is exactly what prompted sports analyst Dontay Atkinson to call him “the dumbest hostage in American history” on August 30 as San Francisco’s roster decisions loomed.

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“The team fed him, tucked a fat wad of cash in his pocket, and gave him a prepaid Uber home,” Atkinson wrote. “They cut his zip ties off months ago and left the sliding door open and the dude still won’t get out of the white panel van.”

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Aiyuk hasn’t played a snap since Week 7 of the 2024 season, when he tore his ACL and MCL in a loss to Kansas City. He spent 2025 rehabbing but stopped participating in required meetings and rehab sessions, and that November the 49ers voided $27 million in guaranteed money, which included a $24.935 million option bonus and $1.215 million in base salary, for lack of participation. San Francisco placed him on the reserve/left squad list on December 13.

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That said, Aiyuk wants out specifically to join the Washington Commanders, where he has personal ties to quarterback Jayden Daniels, and has said so publicly and often. In June, he asked San Francisco to release him outright. They didn’t.

“I haven’t received a single cent from them in 17 months,” he wrote on Instagram on July 3, accusing the team of voiding his guarantees and then declining to trade him. “Folks tryna hold me captive lol.”

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Because the guarantees are already voided, the 49ers owe Aiyuk nothing while he stays on the reserve/left squad list, and one theory that circulated all offseason is that holding him also squeezes Washington into a better trade offer.

GM John Lynch signaled back in January that Aiyuk had likely played his last snap for the team, and repeated the club’s stance on August 31. “Nothing has changed there,” Lynch said. “He’s on the reserve/left squad list, and as such, he’s just not on our roster.”

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Sunday’s initial roster cuts didn’t force San Francisco’s hand either, since Aiyuk doesn’t occupy a roster spot to begin with. The team has already handed his No. 11 to receiver Demarcus Robinson. The date that actually matters is the Nov. 10 trade deadline, since the 49ers can deny his reinstatement request if he waits until after it passes.

Aiyuk has said he won’t apply anyway. “I will not be reinstating with them nor ever doing any kind of business with them,” he wrote in July.

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So, a 28-year-old who was a legitimate All-Pro two years ago is choosing to sit out the prime of his career over a fight he can’t win from the outside. And that’s what prompted Atkinson’s “dumb” remark.