“Gonna Miss You”: Prayers Pour in as 49ers Legend Terrell Owens Mourns Personal Loss

Former San Francisco 49ers star Terrell Owens tragically lost his father earlier this month. Nearly a week later, Owens took to Instagram to send a heartfelt tribute, as his father was put to rest on Friday.

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“Gonna miss you. 🕊️🙏🏾 Being your only son, I hope I made you proud. And just know, I did it wherever I went too!!! Love you, Terrell aka TO,” Owens wrote a heartfelt caption for his Instagram post on August 15.

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In his post on August 8, Owens confirmed his father, L.C.Russell’s demise.

“He’s gone! 😢” he wrote. “He’s finally gained his wings! Yesterday, I lost my dad. Despite any situation, I’ve always loved my dad. I’m so glad I had the chance to tell him how much I loved him. He wasn’t perfect, and that’s okay. Neither am I. You’ll be deeply missed by many. There would be no ‘TO’ without him. Love you, Dad! Rest In Peace. Thank you.”

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While growing up, things were different for Terrell Owens. The former wide receiver did not know who his biological father was until he was 11. That’s when Owens realized that his father lived right across the street from him.

Now that his father has passed away, Owens is carrying forward the words of wisdom his father left with him.

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“I do it everywhere I go,” Terrell said, sharing a quote attributed to L.C. (Tit) Russell.

Among the items visible in the funeral photo is a hat that appears to have belonged to Terrell’s father. Even though Terrell played college football for the Chattanooga Mocs, his father has been a die-hard Alabama Crimson Tide fan. Other than being an avid fan of football, he played basketball well enough to make it his profession. He will be remembered for the warmth and love he shared with whoever crossed paths with him.

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As Owens navigates this tough time, fans poured in their prayers.

“My heart is with you! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊️” wrote a fan.

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“Praying peace, comfort, healing and love to you and your family,” commented another fan.

“Sending my condolences to you and your family during this time. Praying that God give you strength, comfort, and peace during this time,” another fan poured in their tribute.

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Meanwhile, prayers poured in even beyond the world of NFL.

“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” former NBA player and assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, James Posey commented.

“Praying for you & your family,” singer and songwriter Faith Evans wrote.