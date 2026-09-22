Jed York Could Face Lighter NFL Punishment if He Steps Away From 49ers Ownership: Report

Things were going fine for the San Francisco 49ers with Jed York in the chair since 2008. During York’s tenure, the team has experienced great success, having won five NFC West Division titles and reached seven NFC Championship Games and three Super Bowls. But York’s arrest in July cast dark clouds over the team. A new report now claims the NFL could lighten its potential punishment on him if he voluntarily takes time off from his role as 49ers owner.

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“Two sources with knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings told FOS they believe it’s likely—but not certain—the league will take disciplinary action against York,” reported Front Office Sports. “The sources said they believe it’s possible that York and the team will take action to have York spend time away from his 49ers role. If that occurs, one of the sources told FOS, the NFL might impose a lesser penalty, perhaps a shorter suspension or a fine instead of a suspension.”

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Back in August, right before the 2026 season kicked off, York was arrested in Ohio on suspicion of engaging in prostitution. According to the court records, York allegedly responded to an undercover ad on a known prostitution website and arranged a $140 payment for sexual activity with the woman.

He also entered a no-contest plea to possessing criminal tools, a misdemeanor charge stemming from his alleged use of a cellphone to respond to the ad. York was subsequently fined $1,150.

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A couple of days after the arrest, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said York’s situation was “being reviewed under the personal conduct policy. We’ll do that, and when there’s something to be reported, we’ll talk.”

The NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy holds ownership and club/league management to a higher standard than other stakeholders, meaning they are subject to more significant discipline when violations of policy occur.

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Almost a month has passed since Goodell’s comment on the situation on August 26 at the owners’ meetings in Atlanta. Still, they have yet to arrive at a conclusion.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sep. 20, the league is expected to make a decision on any potential discipline for York “soon.”

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The NFL has a long history of disciplining team owners, and San Francisco already felt the brunt of it. York’s uncle and the then-San Francisco owner, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., got suspended for the entire 1999 NFL season and was fined $1 million for his involvement in a gambling scandal in Louisiana.

In 2018, the NFL handed then-Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson a record $2.75 million fine following an investigation into workplace misconduct. The penalty came after Richardson had already sold the Panthers to hedge fund billionaire David Tepper for a record $2.3 billion.

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Could Jed York follow a similar path and relinquish ownership of the 49ers? San Francisco beat writer Matt Maiocco gave his opinion on the matter in August.

“I can’t see that. Jed bought equity from his mom in order to become the principal owner,” Maiocco said on KNBR. “Yes, the 49ers raised a lot of money by selling off around 9.7% of the organization, but when they transferred ownership officially over to Jed as the principal owner, the idea was this was a move made to ensure that it remained in the family. I would imagine the long-term plan is for Jed to hand it over to one of his sons or keep it in the family. I don’t think this [arrest] will impact that.”

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While we are yet to know what decision the NFL is going to take for York, the San Francisco owner has already started to distance himself from the team.

Jed York Remains Absent as 49ers Get 2-0 Start

This season has been a bit different as the NFL had a breakthrough in the Australian market. For the first international game in Melbourne, they chose the Los Angeles Rams and the 49ers. Even though they traveled almost 8000 miles to Melbourne and faced a 17-hour time difference, the 49ers still pulled off a 27-7 miracle.

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Unfortunately, York was not there to witness it. This came as a shock for fans since he has always been a constant presence on the sidelines. The same situation repeated itself when San Francisco flew back to the US for their Week 2 face-off against the Miami Dolphins. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported before the game that York would not be there.

“49ers owner Jed York, who was in Australia but did not attend his team’s regular-season opener, also will miss Sunday’s home opener in San Francisco vs. the Dolphins, per sources,” Schefter wrote. “York is said to be staying away from the team so as not to create a distraction while the NFL is expected to make a decision on any potential discipline for him ‘soon’, per a source.”

Without York attending the game, San Francisco sealed yet another win, 35-13 against Miami. Now we can connect the dots behind his absence. His decision may have been part of a broader strategy, with keeping him away from San Francisco potentially easing his punishment.