Jed York’s Chances of Selling the 49ers Revealed as NFL Suspension Looms Following Arrest

Moving into the 2026 season, the San Francisco 49ers were already carrying a 30-year Super Bowl drought on their shoulders. And now the tension got heavier with their owner, Jed York, getting arrested. Obviously, it now creates a big question mark for the 49ers’ future.

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San Francisco beat writer Matt Maiocco gave his view on York selling off the franchise.

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“I can’t see that. Jed bought equity from his mom in order to become the principal owner,” Maiocco said on NBC Sports Bay Area. “Yes, the 49ers raised a lot of money by selling off around 9.7% of the organization, but when they transferred ownership officially over to Jed as the principal owner, the idea was this was a move made to ensure that it remained in the family.

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“I would imagine the long-term plan is for Jed to hand it over to one of his sons or keep it in the family. I don’t think this [arrest] will impact that.”

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Following his arrest, York was booked into jail and released on a $5,000 bond. Prosecutors later changed the initial prostitution charge to disorderly conduct, and York pleaded no contest. He also pleaded no contest to possessing criminal tools after responding to an undercover online prostitution ad via his phone. York has already been fined $1,150.

“It’s being reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said August 26 at the owners’ meetings in Atlanta. “We’ll do that and when there’s something to be reported we’ll talk.”

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While Maiocco is confident that the York family will not let go of the 49ers’ ownership, canceling out any chances of sale, he also shared his opinion on the consequences York might face.

“I think that there will be some discipline by commissioner Roger Goodell,” he said. “I think it can happen sooner rather than later because the legal process has run its course. I would expect a fine and even a suspension, where he has to stay away from the team for a certain amount of time.”

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For a few others, York should hold himself accountable and “self-suspend,” as an unnamed insider hinted to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

The whole fiasco will shadow the 49ers on the field, even though it shouldn’t interfere with the games and Kyle Shanahan’s leadership of the team. However, considering the position the York family is in right now, NFL punishments are probably the last thing on their minds. The bigger question is how the family bounces back.

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The York family purchased the team for $13 million, and the team is valued at $8.6 billion (per 2025 records). The question is, will the family pull this trigger to get out of the controversy? We will have to wait and watch.