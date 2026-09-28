Major Alarm Bells Over Mike Evans’ Status After 49ers’ WR Carted Off After Rib Injury

It has been more than a decade since Mike Evans stepped into the NFL in 2014. Since then, he has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until he suited up for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. Injuries during the offseason and in Week 2 have already put the 49ers on alert. Making matters worse, Week 3 brought another scare as Evans took a hit against the Arizona Cardinals.

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“#49ers WR Mike Evans has a rib injury and will not return,” reported ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

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The weather at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, September 27, was mild and clear. But the injury changed the game’s trajectory. Evans contributed to the 49ers’ early dominance over the Cardinals, finishing with three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. But the tables turned in the second quarter.

Evans absorbed a heavy blow to his torso while catching a pass between two Cardinals defenders. Although he remained on the field for a few more plays, he was later seen wincing and holding his right side following an incomplete pass. The 49ers receiver required assistance to exit the field as he appeared to be in considerable pain.

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“49ers WR Mike Evans is being carted off,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter mid-game.

That’s when the injury took social media by storm as predictions poured in, with fans preparing for the worst. For instance, board-certified Family and Sports Medicine physician Jesse Morse ran the fans down through possibilities.

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“Mike Evans,” he wrote on X. “You can see him here grimacing, grabbing his right side/abdomen. Possibilities include: Rib fracture ➡️ Lung/organ injury; oblique strain; appendix rupture. In light of the fact that he got carted off, unclear if he’s going to be able to return today.”

Within half an hour, an update came that Evans has been ruled out. With this, San Francisco’s luck no longer favored them, as this was the fourth time since the 2026 preseason that Evans found himself in a tough spot.

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Per Morse, Evans has missed 15 games in 12 seasons; 10 came last season after a clavicle fracture requiring surgery.

On August 2, the 33-year-old strained his left quad in practice and was held out. Almost 20 days later, still in preseason on August 23, a groin injury led him to leave practice. Yet, Kyle Shanahan was hopeful about Evans’ return, and he returned to practice on September 2.

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There remained doubts about his participation on Sunday after the wide receiver sat out practice entirely on both Wednesday and Thursday after he had a hip injury during San Francisco’s Week 2 win over Miami when he could not finish the game.

There was a positive development in Evans’ status on Friday, as he returned to limited practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s divisional contest.

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On September 25, David Lombardi of the San Francisco Standard came with good news, posting a video of Evans running through drills at practice. But the good times did not last long. While the team has not yet released an official timeline for his return, the timing is not right for the 49ers to lose Evans.

Mike Evans’ Injury Puts More Pressure on 49ers’ Receiver Depth

San Francisco is now standing strong at 3-0. Sitting at No. 45 overall and No. 24 among wide receivers, Evans is averaging 13.2 points per game this season. Given San Francisco’s offensive production through the first two weeks, his numbers are in line with what is expected from a receiver in his position.

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More than what Evans brings to the table, what is more important here is how the depth chart looks beyond him. That’s where instability is spotted in the 49ers camp. Just three weeks into the season, Evans is the fourth top receiver the 49ers have lost already.

San Francisco’s receiving corps has taken several injury hits, with Ricky Pearsall ruled out for the season after undergoing PCL surgery during training camp. De’Zhaun Stribling is expected to be out until around Week 10 with an ankle injury from Week 1, while Demarcus Robinson was placed on injured reserve this week after spraining his ankle against Miami last week.

With injuries piling up in the wide receiver position, the 49ers added veteran receiver Brandin Cooks as a free agent last week. He has yet to be elevated from the practice squad.

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“#49ers WR Mike Evans, who left the game earlier, is dealing with a rib strain, a source said. He’ll have a full evaluation tomorrow, but those can be painful,” reported Schefter.

Fingers are crossed as the 49ers will be facing off against the Denver Broncos this upcoming weekend.