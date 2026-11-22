In Week 10, the San Francisco 49ers could steady the sails against the Dallas Cowboys, sealing a 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. While they must still be soaking in the good spirits, the NFL decided to rain on their parade by handing hefty fines to two players. The duo in question are defensive backs, Siran Neal and Marques Sigle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right now, the 49ers face a combined $14,781 in fines. While they both have been fined for unnecessary roughness violations, the causes were different.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NFL.com, Neal got handed an $8,639 slip for a facemask infraction. On the other hand, Sigle’s $6,142 fine came for a hit on a defenseless player.

Neal’s infraction stemmed from a facemask during the tackle, drawing a flag from the officials. The penalty worked in Dallas’ favor from a field-position standpoint. The punt had pinned the Cowboys inside their own 20, but Neal’s foul allowed them to start at the 34-yard line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL’s facemask rule prohibits players from grabbing an opponent’s facemask or helmet opening and using that grip to control, twist, turn, push, or pull the player’s head in any direction. Even if a player accidentally gets hold of the facemask, he is required to release it immediately rather than maintain the grip.

Neal found himself on the wrong side of that costly penalty. During a punt return, he grabbed the facemask of Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin while attempting to make the tackle. The officials immediately flagged the infraction, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that gave Dallas better field position. After paying the price on the field, his pocket will feel lighter now.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Neal’s facemask infraction came in the fourth quarter, Sigle’s violation occurred much earlier in the game. With 14:50 left in the second quarter, he was involved in a hit on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during an incomplete pass. No penalty was called at the time, but the NFL later determined that the contact violated its rules protecting defenseless players. Sigle was consequently fined $6,142.

While Neal and Sigle found themselves in a tough spot, things actually started looking better for their teammate, the 49ers safety Malik Mustapha. On the field, he got flagged for unnecessary roughness on Lamb. Luckily, things did not take a bitter turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mustapha also found himself at the center of a controversial defensive play during the fourth quarter of the 49ers-Cowboys matchup in Dallas. Near the sideline, he delivered a forceful shoulder-to-chest hit on Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The contact drew an unnecessary roughness penalty, though there was some uncertainty about whether the officials would ultimately enforce the flag, as the hit appeared legal.

Despite the in-game penalty, Mustapha avoided further disciplinary action from the league. After reviewing the play, the NFL determined that the hit did not warrant a fine, allowing the safety to avoid paying a hefty fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve got to lower your target,” 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said this week. “You’ve got to do all the things that we’re coached to do, all the things that our players are trying to do. I thought Malik followed it to the rule of the law.”

While two players in San Francisco got handed the fine slips, for Dallas it was one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Has More to Worry About After Costly 49ers Loss

For the Cowboys, the Week 10 face-off feels a lot heavier. Firstly, they could not take home a win. Secondly, Lamb now has a huge fine to pay.

Lamb was fined for his role in a controversial block. In the second quarter, Lamb made his presence felt as a blocker, delivering a massive hit on Deommodore Lenoir that sent the 49ers defender flying. Although officials initially threw a flag, they eventually picked it up, and no penalty was assessed. The receiver appeared to have escaped punishment on the field, but the league had a different verdict. The NFL later fined him $23,882 for the block.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, I just can block, bro. I can block and I’m real good at doing things like that, but I get fined. So, that’s where I kind of retract from doing all that,” Lamb shared. “And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was ordering. I guess as a receiver, we can get hit but can’t deliver the punch.”

Even combined, the two 49ers players’ fines amount to considerably less than what Lamb has been ordered to pay.