“No You Can’t”: 49ers Star Hits Back at Terrell Owens for Disrespecting Mike Evans

The gap between former wide receiver Terrell Owens’ time with the San Francisco 49ers and current 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans’ stint is more than two decades. Yet Owens needed to drag Evans down to show himself as a better player. This did not sit well with another 49ers player, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, who called Owens out.

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“😂😂😂😂. Mannnn noo you cant,” wrote Lenoir on his Instagram story, resharing the clip of Owens’ interview on the Get TO The Point Podcast. “Mike 1 of 1 Stop it. Every WR know where they going. Bad Take.”

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Here’s what Owens, who played eight seasons with San Francisco, said:

“We were watching the game. Mike Evans was playing, and I was like, ‘Look at his routes. I can do that.’ It’s not like he’s blazing speed. He just knows how to run routes, knows where to go, and then the quarterback can save you,” he said on the podcast. “He was just catching some average plays.”

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“And you say you can do that?” asked the co-host Chris Spencer.

“Bro, absolutely,” Owens had his answer ready.

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Mike Evans has tallied 420 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions through six games. As the 49ers continue their unbeaten run in 2026, his chemistry with Brock Purdy has emerged as a major contributor to the team’s offensive production. That’s what led Owens to tone down the hype surrounding Evans.

According to the six-time Pro Bowler, Evans’ catches are not spectacular plays. Rather, he was making relatively routine catches. Owens believes that Evans makes up for his lack of blazing speed with precise routes and an understanding of how to position himself on the field.

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However, for Evans to still be playing at the level he is playing at, the numbers are great. Through six games in 2026, he ranks seventh among wide receivers in PFN’s NFL WR Impact metric with an 85.6 grade.

All of this comes when Mike Evans, now in his 13th season, is 33 years old.

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One flex Evans might have over Owens: he’s playing better than before after having broken his ribs. Evans recorded 113 receiving yards against the Seattle Seahawks, and 94 against the Washington Commanders. He currently leads the San Francisco pass-catchers with 420 yards, and is three targets ahead of tight end George Kittle on the leaderboard this year. That shows how much of a preferred target Evans has become for Purdy.

Owens’ “average” tag comes at a time when Evans is already going through a rough patch.

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The veteran WR left last week’s game just before halftime with an Achilles tendinitis flare-up. The 49ers will be without him for their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons this week. It is expected that Christian McCaffrey will take up Evans’ load in this game.