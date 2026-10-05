“Stuff I Wanna Have Back”: Dre Greenlaw Makes Regretful Statement After Sean Payton Addresses Verbal Altercation

Dre Greenlaw spent Sunday afternoon settling a beef. While San Francisco’s 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos pushed the 49ers to an undefeated 4-0 start, the game itself was personal for the veteran linebacker. Cut by Denver in March after just one messy season, Greenlaw used all four quarters of Week 4 to make sure Sean Payton and the Broncos sideline felt the full weight of that decision.

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The hostility spilled out on the field immediately. After wrapping up a tackle along the Denver sideline in the first quarter – a hit on RJ Harvey after the running back made a 6-yard catch – Greenlaw got up, spread his arms open in celebration, and then pointed at Payton standing on the sideline, and yelled something to him.

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This friction even carried over past the final whistle, when cameras caught Greenlaw tracking down Payton again on the field and celebrating in front of him, forcing 49ers linebacker Fred Warner to step in and guide his teammate away from the coach.

At his locker room after the game, Greenlaw addressed his on-field play and made it clear he expects even more from himself. He admitted this was a “very” emotional game for him, and when asked about his execution, he noted how much better he feels physically than he ever did in Denver.

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“You know, it’s stuff I wanna have back – I wish I have back,” he told the reporters. “But, you know, I’m a lot better than what I was when I was with them, so I’m just getting better and better.”

Denver originally signed Greenlaw to a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent in March 2025, but that stint only lasted a year. This past march, the Broncos overhauled their linebacker room, re-signing Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad before releasing Greenlaw. The move drew immediate scrutiny, with Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox warning that Denver was potentially playing with fire by letting Greenlaw go.

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“If Greenlaw goes on to shine elsewhere, the Broncos will regret letting him go,” Knox wrote after the release, “especially when his contract looks quite reasonable compared to some of the linebacker deals we’ve seen this offseason.”

Now, Denver’s patience with Greenlaw ran thin because his 2025 campaign was derailed by injuries and controversy. A stubborn quad injury kept him out of the lineup for the first six weeks. In his Week 7 debut, an altercation with referee Brad Allen after the final whistle led to immediate one-game suspension for Week. If that wasn’t enough, a late-season hamstring tweak created more missed time, and left Greenlaw with just 8 regular season and 2 playoff games played before Denver cut ties.

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The split left a bitter taste for Dre Greenlaw, who opened up about the frustration on The Set podcast with former NFL offensive lineman Terron Armstead.

“One week it’s this, one week it’s that, and it’s like, I’ve never been in that position before for one and, for two, yeah, I just wasn’t happy,” Greenlaw had shared. “That’s really what it boiled down to at the end of the day.”

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As for this Sunday, after the game, in an interview with San Francisco Chronicle, Greenlaw admitted he told Sean Payton to “get the f– off the field” when the Niners were celebrating their win. But to be fair, with the fire Greenlaw brought to the game itself, he might not have needed any words.

The Niner’s defense dominated the Broncos for all four quarters, leaving them without a single touchdown for 55 minutes. Greenlaw led the team with 12 tackles (7 solo), and even forced a fumble. As for his first yelling match at Payton, he noted that he “blacked out a little” and didn’t remember the words he said.

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Now, when reporters asked Sean Payton about the incident in the Broncos’ postgame presser, he took a rather diplomatic approach, dismissing any personal rift.

“I think the world, really, I love everything about him,” Payton said. “And he plays with that emotion, so, all good.”

But Dre Greenlaw might not feel it’s “all good” with his former head coach. In his postgame interview with the Chronicle, he noted that the two hadn’t spoken since Week 12, and also outlined exactly how Payton’s frustrations towards him played out when Greenlaw was sidelined with injury.

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“He definitely was, for sure,” Greenlaw said. “He would walk by – I would walk by – and he wouldn’t even look at me because of my injury. So I just knew what it was (with him) there.”

Greenlaw then went on to note that the news of his release from Denver was given to him by his agent, something that the veteran linebacker called “disrespect,” fueling his motivation to dominate on Sunday even more.

“The disrespect,” Greenlaw said. “He couldn’t be man to man and call my phone and say, ‘We’re going to cut you.’”

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That emotion showed up even beyond the general box scores. When Greenlaw was on the field, the Niners just allowed 3.3 yards per carry, and 5.2 when he was away. He wanted to make his presence felt, and that’s exactly what he did.

To cap it all off, the Broncos are footing the bill for this performance. When Denver released him in March, they applied a post-June 1 designation to spread his dead-cap hit across two seasons. As a result, the Broncos are carrying $2.166 million of his contract on their 2026 salary cap, and will absorb another $2.166 million next season.

Sean Payton can brush off the sideline fireworks, but Dre Greenlaw left Levi’s Stadium with a 4-0 record, defensive dominance, and millions in Denver cap space following him out the door. It’s safe to say he may have just gotten his revenge.