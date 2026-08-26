Seahawks Announce Tough News as Rookie Bud Clark’s Season Ends After Ankle Injury Against Titans

Sunday was an ominous day for the Seattle Seahawks. Not only did the Tennessee Titans defeat them 19-16, but they also invited more trouble with rookie safety Bud Clark, who went down with an ankle injury. While Seattle hoped that Clark would be back, they had a disappointing update to share on Tuesday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Seahawks announced they’ve placed S Bud Clark and OL Mason Richman on injured reserve,” reported Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks for ESPN. “That means their seasons are over.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the first quarter of the preseason game, Clark was approaching the play as the Titans ball-carrier was tackled. He seemingly tried to leap over the pile but came up holding his right lower leg immediately afterward. While he was attended to by the medical team, it turned out that it could not be resolved on the spot.

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book This franchise holds the NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances without winning. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

The team carted him off the field on a stretcher. After the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that Clark had broken his ankle and would be out for “multiple months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Multiple months” has now turned into the entire season. The fact that the entire Seahawks team had come out to the 20-yard line while Clark was taken out shows how this update will be a shock for them.

A second-round pick out of TCU, Clark was selected by Seattle with the No. 64 overall pick in the draft. His selection came with significant expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bud’s one of those rookies that we’re asking a lot of him right now, and I’m impressed with how he’s handling it,” head coach Mike Macdonald said during the offseason. “It’s not perfect, but how he goes about his business is what we’re looking for. It’s important to start building a relationship with those guys and having a feel for the speed of the game with the ones and how we communicate and how we play, and he’s doing a good job.”

So, the news of Clark missing the entire season is equally dreadful for the head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seattle was counting on Clark’s positional flexibility to strengthen its defense, with plans to use him at safety and in the slot. That versatility could have opened up different opportunities for starters Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori. Without Clark, they may have fewer chances to move around and could be asked to play more traditional roles.

Clark’s path to the gridiron closed at a time when the Seahawks are already dealing with injuries to safetys. Henderson reported on Sunday that Rodney Thomas II, brought in as a free-agent signing from the Indianapolis Colts, fractured his hand, which required surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ll see if and when he’s coming back on time,” Macdonald told reporters.

Other than Clark and Thomas, things are still uncertain when it comes to safety Nick Emmanwori. He is off the PUP list following ankle surgery but is still uncertain for Week 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, other than Clark, the two of them have a chance of hitting the gridiron. Now, what does the depth chart look like?

Seattle Seahawks Current Safety Depth Without Bud Clark

The first two spots at safety are assigned to Julian Love and Ty Okada. Another veteran making his presence felt throughout camp and the preseason is A.J. Finley, the backup behind Love. He has delivered steady performances since Seattle’s Fan Fest before the preseason opener against the Cowboys and remains behind Love on the depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark was behind Okada, and with the door for his return now closed, the Seahawks can trust D’Anthony Bell. He has lined up at more than just strong safety, also getting opportunities at box linebacker and nickel. His ability to move around and handle pass-coverage duties adds to his value, while his experience with the Seahawks could give him an advantage when roster decisions are made.

In case these options are not enough, the Seahawks can also take the route of signing a free agent to help the secondary. According to the Seattle Seahawks On SI writer Jeremy Brener, three safeties stand out.

Released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, 14-year veteran Harrison Smith scores full points when it comes to experience, holding six Pro Bowls. Added advantage? He would sign a veteran’s minimum contract, not creating much pressure on Seattle’s salary cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there is a familiar face, Donovan Wilson, whom they invited for a workout this offseason. His familiarity with the present Seahawks defensive coordinator, Aden Durde, is an advantage. The third option is former Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, who made three Pro Bowls with the Seahawks from 2020 to 2022.

The Seahawks aren’t entirely in a crisis, with enough depth to keep them afloat. Friday’s final preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs could give us a hint as to what coach Mike Macdonald’s plans would be with Bud Clark and Rodney Thomas out with fractures.