Seahawks Forced to Take Drastic Sam Darnold Step After QB’s Availability Announcement vs. 49ers

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 17, 2026 | 10:47 AM EST

The Seattle Seahawks are facing some late-week tension as they prepare for tonight’s Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. After a quiet bye week, starting quarterback Sam Darnold was added to the injury report on Thursday with an oblique injury he suffered during practice. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he provided an update on X writing.

“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hasn’t thrown a football since he hurt his oblique Thursday. The Seahawks believe, but don’t know, that he will be OK to start tonight’s game vs. the 49ers. Backup QB Drew Lock took the reps the past two days and is ready if needed.”

If the injury prevents him from playing, backup Drew Lock is ready to step in, having taken the bulk of the practice snaps over the last two days. 

